Health ministry investigates toxic antiretroviral drugs

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority customer service manager Geoffrey Mwagwi flags off a consignment of HIV drugs on April 22, 2021.

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health is investigating individuals at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) believed to have released toxic antiretroviral drugs to Kenyans.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. More pain for Nairobi motorists

  2. Thousands flee escalating violence in Mozambique

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 495 new cases, 19 deaths

  4. PRIME ‘I was raped twice by gang I helped push cocaine, rob people at gunpoint’

  5. Algeria detains leading opposition figure

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.