Health experts probing new coronavirus strain 

The UK variant of mutated coronavirus B.1.1.7. Health experts are investigating what could be a new variant in the country.

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The variant is, however, still under investigation to establish its genetic composition.
  • Health ministry experts say having two variants in one could be more lethal.

Medical researchers are investigating a mystery variant of coronavirus that could be specific to Kenya, the Health ministry reported yesterday.

