Health CS Susan Nakhumicha promises to confirm ministry officials working in acting capacity

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Susan Nakhumicha has promised to confirm ministry officials working in acting capacity.

Addressing the media during a handing over ceremony at Afya House today, Nakhumicha said that she noticed most of the critical officials had not been approved for the job yet.

“Madam PS (Susan Mochache), I note that as I tried to familiarise myself with the names on the table, I noticed most of them were starting with Ag (for Acting), I don’t know whether you decided to do that just for today, or it is, what it is… I have noted that and I will ensure people are rightfully placed as we work together to achieve the objective that we have been given,” she said.

Some of the ministry officials in the acting capacity include; Director General-Dr Patrick Amoth, Director of Medical Services, Preventive and Promotive Health , Director of Public Health-Dr Francis Kuria, Director Standards, Quality Assurance Policy and Regulation-Dr Simon Kibias, Director Health Policy Research Monitoring and Evaluation-Dr Joseph Sitieniei, Director Health Care services-Dr Joel Gondi and the Director Health Sector Coordination Intergovernmental Relations and International Health Relations-Dr Joseph Lenai.

“As I come in, I have noted all the good things that you have done and I look forward to carrying on with them, putting more blocks in the foundation that has been laid and delivering to our people in the best way possible,” said CS Nakhumicha.

Former CS Mutahi Kagwe who joined the ministry at the height of the pandemic passed over the baton to the new CS promising to work with him if need be.

He also noted that while parliamentarians played a big role in passing laws that were important, some, like the Health Amendment Bill are still in the August House and the new regime will see to it that it is passed.

“We have not left this country, we have just gone, in the village or wherever we shall be. It means therefore that we are just around the corner and I wish to tell you, madam CS, that we are ready to assist in any way we can from wherever we shall be,” said Mr Kagwe.

Health PS Susan Mochache challenged the CS to consider incorporating more women to work in key offices at the Health ministry since the room of experts was male dominated.

“Madam CS, I hope you can see that we need more women in this room as well,” she said jokingly.

The new CS officially started her duties on Monday.