Health CS Susan Nakhumicha now faces possible impeachment

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is staring at the possibility of being fired by President William Ruto if the National Assembly approves a motion seeking to have her removed from office for mishandling the current paralysis in the health sector.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, in a notice of motion filed with the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, has cited alleged incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution as the two grounds he is seeking to have Ms Nakhumicha removed from office.

“As a result of the doctor’s strike, a majority of Kenyans' right to life as well as right to the highest attainable of health has been grossly violated since the strike started last month. Scores of Kenyans have been unable to access care, and in some dare cases, some have even lost their lives,” Mr Owino said.

He also said Ms Nakhumicha has exhibited incompetence by failing to avert the doctor's strike which has now entered its third week, 22 days.

The lawmaker explained that the CS has also failed to honour the doctor's Collective Bargaining Agreement and has instead taken a hard line and threatening the doctors with sacking and replacement.

“She has failed to appreciate the seriousness of the strike and has failed to provide a lasting solution to settle the demands of the medics including the hiring of intern doctors and payment of salary arrears,” Mr Owino said.

“I will be moving this motion and seek the resolution of the House to require President William Ruto to dismiss the CS from office,” he added.

Mr Owino has since attached the evidence to prove his case.