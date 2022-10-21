Head of Ruto security detail named Presidential Escort Unit boss

Live Blog: Linturi, Namwamba, Machogu, Miano and Owalo face questioning by MPs

Assistant Inspector General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy is the new Presidential Escort Unit commandant.

He takes over from the Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Josphat Mputhia Kirimi who has been promoted to the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Mr Kirimi worked in GSU Recce in various capacities.    

On the other hand, Mr Yiampoy has been serving as the head of security in the Office of the Deputy President for a decade.   

An expert in VIP protection having served in the Presidential Escort for 26 years, the new commandant is a graduate from Egerton University.

