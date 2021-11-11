Samuel Kanyiri

Mr Samuel Kanyiri who is living with disability at work in a construction site in Mangu in Rongai Sub-County on November 10, 2021. Kanyiri lost his arm after he was kidnapped on the night of January 1, 2001 as he was heading home from work. 

| Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

He lost his right arm in a botched kidnapping but he’s this crew’s best worker

By  Mercy Koskey

  • Without his right arm, Mr Kanyiri had to adjust his life and adapt to working with the left arm.
  • His tribulations began as he moved from one job to another, working on a tea farm in Kericho.

Mr Samuel Kanyiri has been working at a construction site in Mangu in Rongai sub-county, Nakuru County, since March this year, part of a 10-member crew putting up a three-storey building.

