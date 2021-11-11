He lost his right arm in a botched kidnapping but he’s this crew’s best worker

Mr Samuel Kanyiri has been working at a construction site in Mangu in Rongai sub-county, Nakuru County, since March this year, part of a 10-member crew putting up a three-storey building.

Mr Kanyiri stands out in his team for one reason – he is the foreman’s favourite crew member but he doesn’t have his right arm.

That backstory started with a botched kidnapping 20 years ago.

On January 1, 2001, Kanyiri was on his way home after work in Elburgon, Nakuru County, when well-built assailants struck, forced him into a waiting car and sped off.

He tried to fight but they overpowered him. They then forced him to sniff a wet handkerchief and he became unconscious.

“I was working for some company as a mechanic. That day, my friend and I decided to pass by a joint to have a drink before heading home,” he recalled.

“When we left the bar, the kidnappers took me and drove to a location I still don’t know.”

Mr Samuel Kanyiri who is living with disability at work in a construction site in Mangu in Rongai Sub-County on November 10, 2021. Kanyiri lost his arm after he was kidnapped on the night of January 1, 2001 as he was heading home from work. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

When the father of three regained his consciousness, he found himself in a dark room surrounded by talking men he could hardly see.

Mr Kanyiri sensed from the men’s conversations that they had been instructed by someone to kidnap him but that he was the wrong target.

Their leader produced a photograph of the man they wanted, showed it to the kidnappers and they concluded that he was grabbed because of mistaken identity.

“Somebody had ordered the kidnapping but I heard their master telling them that I was the wrong person and that they should return me alive to where they found me,” Mr Kanyiri said.

They bundled him into a car, sedated him again and drove him back to Elburgon. When he regained consciousness seven hours later he realised he had been left in an isolated area. When he tried to get up, he realised he did not have his right arm. It had been amputated.

He called for help and luckily passersby heard him. They established where he lived and took him to the Elburgon Police Station.

After reporting the matter to the police, he was taken to a private hospital and later referred to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for an emergency operation.

Marital tribulations

He was discharged three weeks later and went home to his mother in Elburgon.

Without his right arm, Mr Kanyiri had to adjust his life and adapt to working with the left arm. This was not easy.

"The kidnappers were ordered to return me safely where they had picked me up but they just decided to chop off my hand. I wonder what I did to deserve such treatment. They left me with a disability that has made my life difficult but I already accepted what happened," he said.

After months of treatment, he reunited with his family in Kitale but after a year, he separated from his wife. He had no job and he now had a disability.

“It did not take long before my family got tired of me. My wife started mocking me and I knew it was time for us to separate,” he said.

“She started humiliating me because I could not provide for the family. She later took off, and I had to look for something to do. My children even stopped visiting me.”

He sought counselling and assistance from experts on disabilities. They encouraged him to stop complaining or depending on others and instead look for something meaningful to do.

Two years later, Mr Kanyiri remarried, but unfortunately, his wife died. He remarried again, but his third wife also died.

His tribulations began as he moved from one job to another, working on a tea farm in Kericho. Still unsatisfied, he returned to Elburgon to look for better opportunities.

He said that in 2017, he completed a course in construction while at the same time strengthening his left arm. He has been working as a casual labourer at construction sites since.

At the Rongai construction site, Mr Kanyiri expresses his satisfaction at earning a living with his own sweat despite his disability.

“I am involved in the actual construction job and I also do record keeping with the help of my colleagues,” he said proudly

His fellow workers praise him for his hard work, saying that despite his disability, Mr Kanyiri has proved his capabilities.