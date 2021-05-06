Having problems? Suicide isn’t the answer... just hang in there

Suicide noose

The number of suicide cases have increased dramatically since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Shuttersock

By  Simon Matiri

Student

Nairobi School

What you need to know:

  • Financial strain, emotional discomfort, stress and frustrations are the most common reasons for committing suicide.
  • The number of suicide cases have increased dramatically since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ever sat down and wondered why people commit suicide? Would you blame them? We all have a right to live but, before you start pointing fingers or badmouthing such victims, let us look at the facts at hand.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.