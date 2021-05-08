Having problems? Suicide isn’t the answer

Ever sat down and wondered why people commit suicide? Would you blame them? We all have a right to live but, before you start pointing fingers or badmouthing such victims, let us look at the facts at hand.

Financial strain, emotional discomfort, stress and frustrations are the most common reasons for committing suicide. These may be brought about by job loss, a sick relative, dismal performance in exams for students, death of a close relative, betting, gambling, cyberbullying, suffering for a crime you didn’t commit, being abandoned by your lover, unwanted pregnancies, name them!

The number of suicide cases have increased dramatically since the outbreak of Covid-19. Perhaps even as you read this you might be having suicidal thoughts.

People might never tell you this but you actually are very important. Scoring an A- instead of an A plain is no reason to take your life. Serving a six-year jail term irrespective of being guilty or not does not mean it's the end of the world.

You are a friend, a sister, a brother, a mother, a father. I believe there is more to life than just having that grade that you so much wish for on your certificate. Seize every opportunity in your life as one that will improve you.

Tough times

See the positive side of life in all situations. Some people think that having money is all there is to life but when they finally have it, they learn that money can never buy happiness.

Revel in things you like doing. Whether it is listening to music, cooking, travelling, or writing — whatever it is that you enjoy, do it. Take time off and spend it in solitude. Read religious books; they’ll really encourage you.

Whenever I am down, I always listen to Mandisa’s song: Overcomer. It really inspires me. I also write about my problems. It is a way of healing.

I think you should not just change who you are because of circumstance. You are worth it and you ought to believe this! The tough times will be over.

So, instead of taking poison because you fell down once in life, see it as an opportunity to better yourself.

Simon Matiri is a Form Two student in Nairobi School.