Half of patients with severe Covid get life-long illnesses

Covid-19 test

A medical officer takes a sample for Covid-19 testing at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Kisumu County. 


 

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

One in every two people with severe Covid-19 develops other long-term health complications, according to new research released by experts. In the observational study published in The Lancet medical journal, the findings showed a “profound” short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients as well as on health and care services.

