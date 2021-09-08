Half of Kenyans pay out-of-pocket for Covid-19 treatment, study says

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the country’s expensive health care, leaving patients and their families to bear the brunt of huge medical bills.

A survey by Infotrak and the Open Society Initiative of Eastern Africa has shown that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and some private insurance providers backed out when Kenyans needed them most.

This leaves universal health coverage limping, the report says.

The survey shows five out of 10 Kenyans dig into their pockets to get Covid-19 treatment as the disease is not covered by insurance providers.

With only about 20 per cent of Kenyans having access to a form of medical insurance, many have been hit hard financially during the pandemic.

Health Rights programme manager at the Open Society Initiative of Eastern Africa, Aggrey Aluso, yesterday said the poor are likely to suffer the most as a result of a flawed health system.

“Health is one of the most impoverishing factors in the country. We need not take it at face value and normalise it because those who do not have enough money cannot pay cash. Good health is about preventing people from being sick, not treating the sickness,” Mr Aluso said at Hilton Hotel, Nairobi.

Health Act

To help regulate this, MPs last week supported an amendment of the 2017 Health Act.

They now want the government to control medical bills and doctors’ fees.

The lawmakers want a tweak of Section 31 of the Act that mandates the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council (KHHRAC) to determine prices for medical services and doctors’ consultation fees.

This is because of the exorbitant charges that patients pay even before getting medical care.

The Parliamentary Health Committee also seeks to outlaw any public or private hospital that demands a deposit before attending to a patient.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) earlier this year said health inflation had shot up by almost 4.45 per cent.

According to the Infotrak survey, the least amount spent in a month by a family of a low income earner is about Sh23,670.

Upper quartile earners spend about Sh120,000 in the same period to get health services.

Some 90 per cent of Kenyans say the pandemic adversely affected the cost of health care and many had to chip in on someone else’s hospital bills.

Covid-19 treatment

The report says about one in five Kenyans helped someone close to them to clear Covid-19 medical bills.

This follows a declaration by the NHIF early in the year that it would not cover coronavirus-related expenses.

Supa Cover, Kenya’s most affordable medical insurance scheme from NHIF, costs Sh500 a month for the principal member and beneficiaries.

However, this group of contributors had to pay out-of-pocket when they needed Covid-19 treatment.

The report shows that two in five Kenyans helped in either donations or fundraisers for coronavirus-related expenses.

They contributed through personal cash donations (40 per cent), Harambee (35 per cent), Whatsapp collections (13 per cent), and M-Changa (10 per cent).

“Covid-19 has taught the country that we must invest in public health. The cost of treatment has significantly increased. It is a mockery to let Kenyans suffer socio-economic hardships and still get charged highly at hospital,” said Ms Diana Gichengo, the campaign manager, Inequalities and Inclusion at Amnesty International, said during the launch of the report yesterday.

Even as Kenyans settle huge medical bills, most are still not satisfied with services, especially at public hospitals.

About 52 per cent of Kenyans are indifferent to the services they get from public hospitals, the report adds.

On the flipside, when healthcare workers went on strike at the end of last year, most Kenyans were still attended to by qualified personnel, with only eight per cent missing out on a nurses’ attention at the primary point of care.

However, healthcare workers felt stretched during the pandemic as 68 per cent of them reported not to cope well.

A handful of the workers want health functions handled by the national government.