Halakhe Waqo requests for more time in Kemsa probe

Halakhe Waqo

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former anti-graft czar Halakhe Waqo will be grilled by MPs on Friday over his involvement in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal the after he requested for more time.

