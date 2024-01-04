Haiti mission: Parliament stamps Kenya’s place in deployment of 1,000 officers

Parliament stamped Kenya’s place in providing solutions to global security through the approval of the deployment of 1,000 officers to the war-torn Caribbean Country, Haiti in a process that caused intense debate in the House.

The approval of the deployment was one of the major achievements of the National Assembly in 2023 before breaking for long recess until February.

Kenya is set to work with Haiti police in the restoration of law and order alongside Senegal, Burundi, Chad and a host of countries within the Caribbean community. The mission is also expected to create an environment where democracy and dignity can flourish.

The deployment of the 1,000 officers in phases sets a unique precedent. This is the first time that the Kenyan police will be participating in a mission of such magnitude.

Previously, the Kenyan police have been engaged in other missions including Kosovo, Yugoslavia, Darfur, Namibia, East Timor, Angola, Sierra Leone and Croatia.

The proposed deployment is premised on the responsibilities of Kenya as a key player in providing solutions to global security challenges. Historically, Kenya has been a leading participant in peacekeeping missions abroad.

The opposition however opposed the deployment terming the move as illegal.

Led by Minority whip Junet Mohammed, the lawmakers accused the government of using Kenyan police officers as genie pigs in a hostile country when other advanced countries such as the United States of America were reluctant to deploy their servicemen to the frontline of the operation.

Foreign mission

The opposition argued that the deployment of the officers failed to meet the requirements of the National Police Service Commission Act sections 107 and 108 which set out conditions for sending out officers for a foreign mission.

The act stipulates that before the President orders the deployment of officers to such a mission, there must be a legitimate government in the country they are being deployed to, there must be reciprocity and there must be a request from the reciprocating country

As the joint security committee of both the National Assembly and Senate settled down to conduct public participation over the matter, critical issues emerged with MPs demanding answers before approving the deployment.

Among the issues raised include a well-defined package of insurance for the officers that will be deployed to Haiti, compensation to the families of the officers that will be left behind just in case of a loss or injury that may incapacitate the officers who considered to be breadwinners and no taxpayers shall be spent towards the mission.

The MPs demanded a report of a multi-agency team from Kenya that carried out an assessment mission in Haiti on the viability of the mission, saying only after getting the findings of the team, is when they can make recommendations on the approval.

The committee received only one memorandum from the Mau Mau Veterans Association who were not opposed to the deployment but only called for a national prayer day at Uhuru Gardens and an elaborate security plan.

The assessment was done by a team which included among others the Deputy Inspector General who went for the assessment between August 16 and 27 and carried out an assessment mission in Haiti on the possibility and viability of the request upon invitation by Haitian authorities for Kenya to consider being the lead nation of a multinational force.

Prof Kindiki told MPs that the assessment report observed that Kenya has the required capacity and capability to support the Haiti National police as part of a multinational support mission.

The team also noted that the security support mission has wide acceptance in Haiti and shall be accorded support by the Haitian authorities.

The committee tabled its report recommending for the approval of the deployment in a charged house afternoon session but the majority had their way.

Dissenting opinion

The committee report indicated that only Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma registered a dissenting opinion.

Mr Kaluma argued that the request for approval of the deployment of the officers to Haiti offended Standing Order 89 of the National Assembly since the matter was active in court and therefore sub judice.

Mr Kaluma also opposed the deployment terming it unconstitutional and unlawful under Article 240 (8) and articles 243 and 245 of the constitution and sections 24 and 27 of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

“The National police service is a service under the independent command of the Inspector General and is not a force capable of deployment by the National Security Council which is chaired by the President and the commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces,” Mr Kaluma said.

The report however indicates that the United Nations shall be responsible for the insurance of deployed NPS officers and also any harm suffered by the officers shall be borne by the United Nations.

Kenya will spend Sh36 billion towards the deployment of 1,000 police officers, a cost that will be borne by the United Nations.