Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Elgiva Bwire Oliacha, a convicted terrorist
File | Phoebe Okall | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Gumo kin abductions: Mystery linked to seized terror convict 

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Nandwa had represented Egilva Bwire Oliacha during his trial on terrorism related charges in 2011. 
  • He vanished hours after reporting Bwire’s disappearance at Central Police station.

The puzzle of three mystery abductions on the day a convicted terrorist was freed after a 10-year jail term, and seized by gunmen, has troubled families of the victims.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.