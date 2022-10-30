Grace Wakhungu escorted to jail after court upholds 69-year term
Grace Wakhungu is headed to jail to serve the 69-year prison term slapped on her after the High Court declined to set aside her conviction in one of the most dramatic corruption cases in the country’s history.
Justice Esther Maina dismissed the appeal lodged by Ms Wakhungu and her business associate, Mr John Waluke, against their conviction and sentencing over the Sh297 million maize scandal.
Consequently, Ms Wakhungu will now serve 69 years in jail while Mr Waluke will serve 67 years for fraud.