Govt urged to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads

High taxes on imported goods will discourage donors who have initiated projects to improve the livelihoods of communities in Kenya’s Asal regions, Worldserve International President John Bongiorno has said.

Speaking at the unveiling of a borehole at Isinya Primary School in Kajiado on Wednesday Mr Bongiorno noted that they will be forced to pay heavily for imported sanitary pads they have been giving to poor girls in marginalised areas.

This follows the passage of Finance Bill 2023, which is awaiting presidential assent.

"The government needs the money to run its affairs, but taxing sanitary towels meant for the poor is not in line with the wishes of American citizens who love this country," said Mr Bongiorno.

"The government should listen to us. Every dollar donated by Americans to the needy in the country deserves to reach its intended destination," he said at Isinya Day and Boarding Primary School during the unveiling of a borehole at the school.

He urged Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai, who was present, to take up the matter with his fellow parliamentarians to ask the government to remove taxes on goods meant to help the needy.

"We are grateful for the work that international NGOs are doing in the country and I have no business being in Parliament if I do not work with my colleagues to ask the government to remove such taxes," said Mr Maimai.

He thanked Mr Bongiorwo and Pastors Todd and Julie Mullins of Christ Fellowship Church for supporting the needy.

Mr Bongiorno, who was accompanied by his wife Sandra, said his organisation has drilled more than 200 boreholes in semi-arid areas across the country.

In Isinya alone, the director of Worldserve International (K), Rev David Kang'ethe, said the organisation had sunk 16 boreholes.

Rev Kang'ethe said that since 2021, WorldServe Kenya has been trucking clean water to Isinya Primary School as part of the Rapid Water Supply Initiative.

"Before, the school depended on water vendors for clean water. They would buy 15,000 litres of water at Sh10,000," he said.

"Pupils didn't have enough water to maintain basic hygiene standards, which affected their health and well-being. The lack of sufficient safe drinking water also led to dehydration, which affected students' concentration and ability to learn," said Rev. Kang'the.

Community representative Peninnah Tombo said: "We have been spending Sh8,000 per day for the 1,100 pupils," said Mrs Tombo.

The school's Board of Management chairman Mr Edwin Koitumet, thanked the donors for the borehole.