Govt unveils team to turn Ushanga Kenya Initiative into State body

The government has set in motion plans to establish a State body that will protect and preserve beadwork by Kenyans.

The Ministry of Tourism has formed a 14-member committee tasked with turning the Ushanga Kenya Initiative into a fully-fledged corporate entity.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza said the purpose of the transition is to ensure beadwork by various Kenyan women is protected both locally and internationally while also ensuring the promotion of Kenyan cultural heritage and empowerment of women through entrepreneurship.

Ushanga Initiative came into being in October 2021 and was to be in place up to July 2023 hence the move to transition it into a corporate entity before the lapse of the period.

She said transitioning the initiative into a State corporation; beadwork, pottery and handcrafts like soapstone carvings and wood carvings will be protected by the robust legal and regulatory framework which will safeguard intellectual property rights while also ensuring such products are sold at fair prices.

“The initiative will see communities absorbed into the tourism value chain while also addressing leakages in tourism revenue,” said Ms Malonza.

“This is in line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which emphasises the importance of empowering communities to be drivers of their own development.”

Through a letter by Culture and Heritage Principal Secretary Ms Ummi Mohamed Bashir, dated April 3, 2023, the transition committee, led by Kweya Matuli as the chairperson, has been given six weeks to ensure a smooth changeover.

The committee is also made up of Margaret Njoroge (vice chairperson), Lorna Nyamweya (joint secretary) and David Kerich, Joyce Nkirote, Florence Chemutai, Eric Kakemu and David Ntaoti as members.

Comprehensive review

Other members include Wilson Mosiany, Lemayian Sampeke, Angela Mulinge, Nasri Nuh, Philip Nguli and Fredrick Mwachi.

The committee is charged with conducting a comprehensive review of the Ushanga Kenya Initiative to identify its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, as well as the potential benefits and drawbacks of transitioning it into a State corporation.

It will also be expected to develop a detailed plan and timeline for the transition, including the legal framework, organisational structure, governance, funding and operational guidelines for the entity.

This is in addition to identifying and evaluating potential risks and challenges associated with the transition and also developing mitigation strategies to address them.

More importantly, the committee will be tasked with engaging, contracting and consulting institutions and organisations that may offer professionals advice on the protection and preservation of all elements of the State Corporation both locally and internationally.

Targeted institutions and organisations include Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The Mr Matuli-led committee is also expected to develop a comprehensive budget and resource plan for the transition, including the costs of legal and regulatory compliance, organisational restructuring and resource allocation.

This is in addition to establishing a monitoring and evaluation framework to track the progress of the transition, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that the transition achieves its objectives.