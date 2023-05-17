Govt extends dusk to dawn curfew in restive parts of North Rift for 30 days

The government has announced a 30-day extension of the dusk to dawn curfew in “disturbed and dangerous” areas within six counties in the North Rift.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, when making the announcement on Wednesday, said the government was not certain when the operation to flush out bandits would come to an end, but it was certain of winning the war and restoring peace in troubled areas.

In mid-February, the government announced a night curfew in banditry-prone areas of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Laikipia counties as a multi-agency security team including the Kenya Defence Forces moved in to flush out the criminals.

However, the operation has been hampered by slow progress, with the security units appearing overwhelmed by battle-hardened criminals with sophisticated weapons hiding in gorges and valleys.

Low morale by security officers deployed to the areas as well as lack of proper coordination between KDF and the police service has been cited as one of the obstacles in the operation to restore peace.

However, Prof Kindiki, speaking in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County on Wednesday, praised the security agencies, saying they had done a commendable job so far.

“We have what it takes to fight the bandits and very soon we shall upscale police equipment in a modernisation programme, which will include armoured vehicles and helicopters for aerial surveillance. This is an undertaking that we are not prepared to lose or give up, it is either the bandit or Kenya,” said Prof Kindiki.

He admitted that the National Police Reserves (NPRs) have a big role to play in assisting the government in the operation.

“We recognise the role played by NPRS as the first respondents at the village level even before security agencies are mobilised to the scene. The government will empower them so that they can play their role effectively,” he said.

The CS announced that all police reservists across the country will be put under the national medical insurance cover, get uniforms and receive monthly allowances to boost their morale.

Earlier, Prof Kindiki visited one of the reservists from Laikipia North sub-county, Mr Stephen Morijo, who is in hospital after being shot by bandits during an operation last weekend to recover 75 head of cattle stolen from Enasoit Ranch.

The bandits were driving the stolen animals towards Mukogodo forest, one of the areas declared dangerous and believed to be a hideout for bandits.

“I am happy that all the stolen animals were recovered and thank the NPRs, particularly Mr Morijo, even as I sympathise with his condition after the shooting. We are now determined more than ever to rid Mukogodo forest of the bandits,” said Prof Kindiki.

The CS issued a directive to all civilians residing in the expansive forest to vacate immediately ahead of an operation that would commence immediately.



