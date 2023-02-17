Governors want Sh5 billion for pre-primary education rollout

Governors are demanding Sh5 billion annually from the national government as a conditional grant to counties, for effective delivery of early childhood development education (ECDE).

The county bosses said Sh15 billion is needed every year to take care of the 43,874 pre-primary teachers employed across the 47 counties.

Appearing before the Senate Education Committee chaired by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Dr Erick Mutai, chair of the Council of Governors (CoG) Education committee, said counties often commit Sh10.8 billion annually towards education.

Dr Mutai noted, however, that the national government, through the Ministry of Education, only allocates Sh2 billion to county governments to implement ECDE.

The chair, who is also the Kericho governor, further pointed out that the new salary and grading structure released by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is estimated to cost Sh15 billion per annum.

The scheme covers pre-primary teachers and caregivers for the 2021/22 and 2024/25 remuneration review cycle.

And with the education sector also including other sub-sectors like gender, youth, or social services, he said the amount will not be enough to efficiently roll out pre-primary education in the counties.

Dr Mutai said that prior to devolution, the burden of providing ECDE learners with learning materials, paying ECDE teachers and running school feeding programmes rested majorly on parents and faith-based organisations.

However, since the function was handed to counties following the inception of the devolved units, funds to implement the function have not been made available, he said.

The governor explained that since 2013, county governments have revamped the education sub-sector by ensuring provision of quality learning facilities including classrooms, age-appropriate learning materials and play equipment.

“At the inception of devolution, the function of pre-primary education was neither costed nor funds devolved to support the function,” said Dr Kimutai. “This has created a financial gap because the equitable share as currently conceived is not adequate and the disbursement to county governments is not predictable.”

Dr Kimutai also told the committee that some counties have on-boarded their ECDE teachers onto the scheme of service.

These are Meru, Nairobi, Embu, Machakos, Garissa, Bungoma, Samburu, and Kajiado, Wajir, Busia, Bomet, Turkana, Lamu, Kisii, Mandera, Nakuru, Mombasa, Isiolo, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kwale, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Kilifi.

The teachers include 14,919 employed on permanent and pensionable terms, 28,955 on three-year contracts and others engaged as untrained teachers.

There are some 2,893 teachers who were either absorbed into the county governments from the former local governments or are employed either by school management boards or the parents-teachers’ association.

At the same time, SRC chairperson Lynn Mengich denied that the recent circular purporting that the commission had slashed teachers’ salaries is fake.

Based on the computations, county governments are paying the teachers above the stipulated government minimum wage.

Significantly, Ms Mengich said, the computation of the minimum wage is based on the gross monthly pay and not the basic monthly pay.