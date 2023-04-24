Governors issue notice to shut down counties over Sh94bn arrears

Governors have issued a 14-day notice to shut down counties if the National Treasury does not release Sh94.35 billion owed, Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru has announced.

As of April 24, 2023, the National Treasury had not disbursed a total of Sh94.35 billion, the statement signed by Ms Waiguru stated.

The arrears are Sh31.45 billion owed to 47 counties for February, Sh29.6 billion for March and Sh33.3 billion for April 2023 allocations.

"The four month delay is unprecedented in the history of devolution and negates the spirit of the meeting held in Naivasha between His Excellency The President and the Governors," Ms Waiguru stated.

We, therefore, call upon the CS National Treasury to immediately release the Sh94.35 billion owed to County Governments without any further delay. By dint of this, the Council of Governors hereby issues a 14 days’ notice to shut down counties if February, March and April arrears are not released within two weeks, the statement read.

More follows...