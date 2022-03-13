Governor Nyong’o elected United Cities and Local Governments of Africa vice president

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been appointed United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa) East Africa Regional Caucus vice president.

He was elected by the delegates during a meeting in Nairobi last week.

Prof Nyong’o has succeeded Mr Innocent Uwimana, who is also the chairman Rwanda Association of Local Governments Authorities (RALGA).

Mr Uwimana, while endorsing the candidature of Governor Nyong’o, said the Kisumu governor has what it takes to be the continental body’s vice president.

“I commit to lobby my other colleagues from other regions to ensure that East Africa wins the presidency at the General Assembly to be convened at the sidelines of the Africities Summit in Kisumu from May 17 to 21.

The presidency is currently being held by Ms Christine Mba Ndutune of Gabon.

The caucus held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi was attended by 70 delegates, drawn from 15 member states of the UCLG-A Eastern Africa Region namely: Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Djibouti, Madagascar, Sudan, Eritrea, and Comoros.

They were represented by the chairpersons and secretary generals of the national associations of subnational and local governments of East Africa countries and the chairpersons of the country chapters of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA).

Other positions won by Kenya’s affiliate bodies, the Council of Governor’s (COG) and the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) are the Pan African Council member, REFELA Chairperson of Election Commission and Executive Committee Member YELO was won by Mr Kirui Chepkwony from Nandi County.

The Secretary General of CAF went to Hilda Kwamboka, an MCA from Mombasa County, while June Ndegwa from Nairobi County became the President of CAF’s Youth Commission.

The fourth caucus held after the Central, North and West African regions was held in preparation of the 9th edition of the first Africities Summit to be held in an intermediary city.

The regional caucuses are also instrumental in mobilising delegates for the Africities Summit that is held after every three years.

The Africities Summit provides an important platform to exchange ideas on decentralisation in Africa, on sustainable best practices in the local government and with other stakeholders such as ministers, development partners, civil society and private sector operators.