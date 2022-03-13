Governor Nyong’o elected United Cities and Local Governments of Africa vice president

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been appointed United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa) East Africa Regional Caucus vice president.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.