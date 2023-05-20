Government warns Kenyans of new wave of 'wangiri' phone scam

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has warned Kenyans of a new wave of the mobile phone scam, 'wangiri'.

The scam occurs when the phone rings once from an international number and the call is disconnected before the user can answer.

According to CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the scam tricks mobile phone owners into returning the calls, after which the fraudsters redirect them to premium rate numbers that drain their airtime.

“The longer the caller stays connected, the more money the scammers make. In such a case, post-paid subscribers are likely to be unaware because they receive their bills at the end of the month. The pre-paid subscribers can only lose as much as their loaded credit,” Mr Chiloba said in a statement.

Mr Chiloba also said that in some cases, the caller is made to listen to a recorded message that keeps them connected.

The infamous "Wangiri" scam is an international phone scam that has been reported in several countries around the world.

It originated in Japan and the word "wan" means "one" while "giri" means "hang up" in Japanese.

UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand

It has been reported in the media in the UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and other countries.

“In Kenya, many of the calls have been reported to be emanating from telephone numbers with the following codes: +51 (Peru), +64 (New Zealand), among others,” added Mr Chiloba.

“These telephone numbers are illegally purchased by these scammers from the Dark Web, which is a hidden part of the Internet, known for buying and selling illegal goods and services.”

To protect themselves from the scam, users have been advised not to call back an international number they do not recognise.