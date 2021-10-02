Government urged to reopen the economy

Nairobi residents walk past the Tom Mboya monument on Moi Avenue on October 2, 2021. While many Kenyans in the city are putting on face masks correctly, a number are not doing so, with experts noting adhering to the safety measure is key to reopening of the economy.
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has injected an unprecedented amount of uncertainty into the Kenyan economy.
  • The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said it is the wish of the government to reopen the economy as fast as possible.

A member of a team that advises the government on coronavirus has urged authorities to reopen the economy and remove restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

