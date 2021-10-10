Government to tarmac 11,000kms of roads by June

James Macharia

Transports CS James Macharia accompanied by Mt Kenya leaders on October 9, 2021 during a tour to Muranga and Nyeri to oversee government infrastructures projects.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu  &  Martin Mwaura

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary for Transport says the government has already tarmacked more than 10,500kms of roads since 2013.
  • CS said the Jubilee administration has surpassed by 500 the number of kilometres it pledged to tarmac before it attained power in 2013.

The government now targets to tarmac more than 11,000 kilometres of roads by mid-next year. This is after surpassing what it had promised nine years ago to tarmac 10,000 km of roads.

