Government to construct homes for Kenyans abroad, DP Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the government is working to establish a diaspora board to secure investments for Kenyans living in the diaspora.

Addressing Kenyans in Botswana, where he is on an official visit, Mr Gachagua explained that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs is working on the framework, which will ensure that the investment of Kenyans in the diaspora will be safe from fraudulent real estate agencies, friends, and relatives.

“A conversation is going on, on establishing a diaspora board. We want to create an investment forum guaranteed by the government for the people in the diaspora. This will ensure you can invest back home and your savings are safe,” said Mr Gachagua.

He explained that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs will work with credible real estate developers to construct homes for Kenyans abroad through a government guarantee.

The constructions, he revealed, will be supervised to completion by the government.

“We need you to save at home. Other countries lend us money from the savings of their countrymen. If you people (diaspora) agree, that is the money the government can borrow for development at interest instead of going to China (for loans). The money from the diaspora is so huge; we can have an enormous reserve from which we can borrow” he added.

The Deputy President also announced that an officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) has been permanently posted top Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, to address immigration matters including application and renewal of passports, that are currently being processed from Pretoria, South Africa. The officer is expected to report once logistics are set and ready.

Following a request by Kenyans in Botswana to have representation in parliament, Mr Gachagua explained that the government is open to discussions, but that the law would need to be amended before the request is implemented.

“If and when there are amendments to the Constitution through a parliamentary process, it is something we can put on the table. We are listening, it is something we can discuss from the Kenya Kwanza formation,’’ the Deputy President said, adding that Kenyans in various parts of the Diaspora, such as Rwanda and Ghana have raised the same.

Mr Gachagua also explained that the government is working on reforming Kenya Airways, and will consider setting up direct flights to Gaborone when the airline returns to full and profitable operations.

While at Botswana, Mr Gachagua is expected to represent President William Ruto at the second edition of Forbes 30 under 30 Summit Africa.