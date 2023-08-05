Government’s song competition faulted for 'taking away' intellectual property rights

The government is on the spot for commissioning a music competition that out-rightly infringes on the Intellectual property (IP) copyrights of the participants.

The National Youth Council Kenya, which falls under the ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, commissioned the fourth edition of the Youth Song competition dubbed Fursa Youth Challenge where the winner is awarded Sh200,000.

Entries to the competition, which National Youth Council says is aimed at promoting unity, democracy and peaceful co-existence, closed on July 30.

Whereas the opportunity could be exciting, what has caught the attention of some observers are draconian clauses under the terms and conditions governing the conduct of the competition.

To enter the Fursa Challenge, a participant, in this regard an artiste, be it a musician, music producer, vocalist, or instrumentalist, was required to submit an English or Swahili song or sound of not less than 3-4 minutes together with its full lyrics.

“By entering the competition, all participants agree to be bound by these terms. Any dispute or uncertainty of any nature in relation to the competition and these terms will be decided and resolved by the promoter (National Youth Council) in its sole and absolute discretion whose decision will be final and binding on all affected or related persons,” the clause spells out.

Targeting Kenyan citizens between the age of 18 and 35, clause 5 of the terms and conditions stipulates that once an entry is made, a participant loses all the rights to their intellectual property in regards to the competition.

“By participating in the competition and submitting any entries, the participant(s) hereby acknowledge and agree to transfer all intellectual property rights and copyrights associated with any and all items produced during the competition.”

Participants will lose the exclusivity of their IPs whether they win the Sh200,000 or not and as such the promoter will be at liberty to commercialise the songs as they deem fit without fear of legal redress.

Seasoned IP lawyer David Katee argues that there are high chances that a good number of participants who entered the competition might have signed the dotted lines of the contract before reading and understanding the terms spelt out on the terms and conditions.

“The transfer of Intellectual Property and Copyright shall be effective upon submission of competition entries. It shall encompass all rights, including but not limited to the right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, distribute, public display and publicly perform competition entries in whole or in part in any media now known or hereafter developed for any purpose without any further compensation to you. This clause shall apply to any and all participants whether selected as winners or not”.

However, by Kenyan copyright law, this is permissible.

“Kenya copyright laws provides for work for hire agreements whereby you may choose to hire someone to do a song for you, pay them and whatever you pay them is full and final settlement of everything. They will not be able to claim any amount after that, and that’s the catch here for the promoters,” said Mr Katee.

In this regards the National Youth Council will be the sole and exclusive owner of all rights or similar rights, title and interest in and to the intellectual property and copyright associated with the competition and the participants shall have no claim or right over the same.

Mr Katee has, however, faulted the National Youth Council for including a clause on moral rights in the terms of engagement of the competition that isn’t provided for by the Kenya Copyright Act Laws.

However, the downside of that according to Mr Katee, is that many participants stand to lose more than they will gain from the competition.

“The promoter will have very many songs free of any unencumbered. For instance, if there will be 600 entries that’s 600 songs and since participants have transferred all their IP rights to this entity, only one person stands a chance to get something (the Sh200,000) while the rest get nothing at the expense of the promoter. In future if a creative hears his/her song being used for commercial purposes he/she wouldn’t be able to claim even a single coin. That’s the unfortunate bit here,” Katee explains.

Another clause of the terms that raises eyebrows is 10.3 on moral rights which states that participants waive and agree not to assert any moral rights or similar rights that they may have in connection with the competition.

“One right that is unassignable under the Kenya Copyright Act Cap 130 is the Moral Rights. On that clause the promoters are wrong and because it now changes the whole ball game as it opens a window for a participant who will feel aggrieved to go seek legal redress against the promoter,” Katee asserts.

Moral rights provides for the creator to be publicly credited as the original author and composer of the intellectual property.