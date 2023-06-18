Government Printer in a fix over debts owed by agencies

The huge pending bills in government are now putting senior officers in an awkward position on how to handle ministries and State agencies offering critical services but are cash-strapped to settle their debts.

On Thursday, Government Printer Chief Executive Officer Abdi Hassan Ali told a parliamentary committee that he received a call from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that almost made him lose his job.

He told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that he stopped printing title deeds for the Ministry of Lands for just a day due to non-payment of pending bills worth Sh158 million and he received a call from the second-in-command.

Mr Ali did not, however, reveal to MPs what the DP told him on the phone call.

“I just stopped printing for a day and I received a call from the Deputy President last night (Tuesday) and I almost lost my job,” Mr Ali told MPs.

However, committee vice chairperson Dido Rasso (Saku) assured the Government Printer that they will intervene in the matter, insisting that State agencies must pay.

“Don’t just release the documents because they belong to the government. We will tell the Deputy President that those titles will delay because those guys are not paying,” Mr Raso said.

Budget cuts

Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir told MPs that the budget cuts in the 2022/2023 financial year affected the plan to settle pending bills.

“It is instructive to note that these services rendered by Government Press are charged across various vote heads within the development budget. However, the said budget lines were significantly affected by the budget cuts during the 2022/2023 supplementary 1 estimates,” Mr Korir said.

Documents sent to the committee from State House indicate that various ministries and State agencies owe the Printer a total of Sh454, 023,530.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito, in a letter to the committee, said the Government Printer is in dire need of money to upgrade its equipment and acquire more office space.

“It was noted that the office is in dire need of a complete overhaul in terms of equipment and office space which requires significant financial facilitation. It is, therefore, necessary to recover the debts to ease the already overstretched financial resources to facilitate procurement of material required for print production and also mitigate audit queries,” reads part of the letter.

During a recent retreat with the committee, Mr Ali told MPs that his office has aged and obsolete equipment, with over 70 per cent of the printing machines in use having been acquired between 1930 and 1980.

The Government Printer had sought the help of the committee to recover the huge debts. The committee wrote to State House seeking information on the outstanding debts.

Ministries' debts

According to documents presented to the committee, the Interior Ministry leads among the ministries with the highest pending bills owed to the Printer. These include the Immigration Department which has a debt of Sh9,952,000, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Sh21,700,120), civil registration services (Sh61, 303,973), National Police Service (Sh10,739,000), Building Bridges Initiative (Sh103,285,931), fertiliser subsidy (Sh21,715,200) and Huduma Namba (Sh2,320,000).

The Ministry of Lands owes the Printer Sh150 million related to services such as printing of title deeds, land registration forms, land registers, official search forms, consent books, land control registers and forms and volume books, and indexing cards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs owes the Printer Sh3,143,646 while the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has an outstanding debt of Sh68, 397,899.

Mr Obadiah Keitany, IEBC deputy CEO, Support Services, told the committee that the commission was affected by the government’s austerity measures that saw its budget reduced by Sh1.3 billion.

He said IEBC did not anticipate postponement of elections in some areas, a factor, he said, affected the commission’s finances as the Treasury did not allocate them any additional funds. “We are more than willing to pay. We are already processing Sh10 million and also waiting to see what we will get in the next financial year so that we can set aside some amount to pay the Government Printer,” Mr Keitany said.

“We don’t want to be on the wrong side of the Government Printer because everything we do revolves around them. It’s only that we don’t have the budget at the moment,” he said.

IEBC deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu said the commission will soon start boundary delimitation and will be required to gazette their officers who will undertake the exercise and the schedule, hence they will strive to pay their debt.

Mr Ali, the Government Printer CEO, wondered how his office would operate if government agencies keep lamenting over budgetary constraints. “If all the ministries and government departments say there is a budget cut, how will I serve the people? I serve the whole country and offer other critical services. IEBC should commit themselves and pay,” Mr Ali said.

He said there is a need for regulations so that the Government Printer only releases documents to an institution after paying.

MPs told government agencies to prioritise settling their pending bills.

“How will the Government Printer operate because all agencies depend on them?” asked Mandera East MP Abdirahman Hussein.

“The Government Printer is not able to do their day-to-day operations because of lack of money. It seems they don’t come first when it comes to payment from government agencies,” added Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Abdi