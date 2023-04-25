Government failed victims of Shakahola massacre, MPs say

Members of Parliament have accused the government of failing to protect Kenyans from a cult that convinced followers to starve to death in Shakahola village, Kilifi County.

Even as the lawmakers said there is a need to regulate the church, they pointed an accusing finger at the security apparatus for failing to prevent the death of innocent Kenyans under Mr Paul Mackenzie, who claims to be a pastor.

The lawmakers, while debating a Motion over the death of over 80 people from Shakahola village, wondered how the entire government security apparatus could not detect something unusual was going on in the village.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi wondered how a functioning State with its intelligence intact could be caught unawares and fail to deter deaths of the magnitude witnessed in Kilifi.

“What are the security (officials) now rushing to do in Kilifi, are they rushing to take photos or to count bodies? This is an unprecedented failure of the state. It appears like the residents of Kilifi are not Kenyans,” he added.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to deploy more security officers to the vast land to save other lives of those who could still be suffering in the forest.

“It is good that CS has visited the area, but we want to see even sniffer dogs, and more officers in the area to save the lives that are still there. It’s true that this has been going on since 2017 because those that have been there before this government used the NIS to chase after politicians,” Mr Ichung’wa said.

Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu accused the police of being overzealous to teargas Azimio supporters as people were being killed by a pastor.

Govt fixated on protests as death rocked Shakahola, Kilifi Woman Rep fumes

“Where was the government? Where were the intelligence, chiefs and chairpersons of Nyumba Kumi? The government slept on the job. People get killed, buried is when now they are coming with the Motion,” Ms Mbeyu said.

Kilifi South Ken Chonga accused the government of slow response over the incident claiming Mr Mackenzie could be working with some security agencies to conceal his activities.

“Honestly from the time the government started hearing about this, it was only yesterday that the President talked about it. Is it because the people of Kilifi are not shareholders in this country?” he posed.

Mr Chonga urged the government to immediately deploy more police officers to comb the land as there might be more people waiting to be helped.

Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro said blaming the current administration will not resolve the issue as the pastor began his activities during the reign of the previous regime.

“The blame games will not help us because that will only lead to more blame games because most of the things happened during the handshake period, so we should not take that direction as leaders,” Mr Osoro cautioned.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, who brought the adjournment Motion, said many lives have been lost through radical religious teaching propagated by Mr Mackenzie.

“(There’s) need for the government to prescribe laws that regulate operations of the church in order not to protect believers from these kinds of teachings,” Mr Baya said.

He claimed that Mr Mackenzie should be behind bars as he has committed genocide.

“We are entertaining this pastor but one day, we will have another Mackenzie. Today we have children not taken to hospitals, diabetic patients told not to take drugs that they will be prayed for, and we will witness another massacre,” Mr Baya said.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba said the incident provides an opportunity to formulate laws to regulate the Church.

“This should be a wake-up call to address the issue of churches that are harmful to our people,” he said.

Rabai MP Anthony Kenga said all pastors need to be vetted and accredited a fresh

However, nominated MP Jackson Kosgei warned against regulating the church saying it might not be a solution and the country may end up overregulating itself.