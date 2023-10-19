Government expresses concern about under-utilised standards and manufacturing decline

The government is alarmed at what it terms under-utilisation of standards produced by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

Speaking during the launch of 416 new emerging standards by Kebs on World Standards Day, Principal Secretary for Industry Juma Mukhwana raised concerns about the current state of standards, saying of the approximately 9,000 existing standards, only 10 per cent are being actively implemented, leaving nearly 3,000 companies without established standards.

“At Kebs, we're currently using only 10 per cent of the standards available. This begs the question: do we need more standards, or should we consider revising the existing ones? It's worth noting that of the 9,000 existing standards, only 900 are actively used, while almost 3,000 groups on the market have no established standards. Are they no longer relevant, outdated or do they not meet our specific needs? Dr Mukwana said.

However, the PS highlighted that another critical issue that requires attention is the state of micro and small enterprises (MSEs), saying that many products from this sector do not have the necessary certifications, highlighting that conversations with these businesses often revolve around concerns such as cost, awareness and capacity constraints.

"We recognise the importance of addressing the issues faced by micro and small enterprises. Many products from this sector are not certified due to various challenges including cost constraints, awareness gaps and limited capacity. As a government, we are committed to our robust industrialisation framework, exemplified by our district industrial parks, which will play a vital role in empowering MSEs and ensuring they meet the required standards," he said.

In his address, the Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of standards in promoting manufacturing and trade. He highlighted the need for Kenya to grow its manufacturing sector, which has seen a decline from 10 per cent to 7 per cent of GDP in the last decade.

"For us to grow our manufacturing, we need to work on our standards. Manufacturing in Kenya has declined from 10 per cent to 7 per cent of GDP in the last 10 years. Our target is to increase manufacturing to 10 per cent of our GDP by 2025 and 15 per cent by 2027," said the Principal Secretary.

He also highlighted the delays in cross-border trade within Africa due to inconsistent standards and infrastructure bottlenecks. He gave an example of how a shipment of tea from Kenya to Ghana took four months, significantly longer than other international destinations.

"When we signed the trade area agreement, Kenya sold tea to Ghana for the first time. Tea from Kenya to India and China takes about a week and to Europe about 10 days. Our first sale to Ghana took us four months to get the tea from Kenya to Ghana. That is what we are talking about," said the Principal Secretary.

He also drew attention to the stark contrast between Africa's share of the world's population and its share of the world's manufactured goods.

Despite being home to 17 per cent of the world's population, Africa contributes only 3 per cent of the world's manufactured products.

"For us as Africa to become competitive in manufacturing, we have to find a way to break down the barriers of standards in different countries. This is an urgent issue," he said.

Complexity of standards in Africa is one such contributing factors to the state of affairs. He called for the streamlining of standards across the continent and pointed to the African Standardisation Organisation as a positive step in this direction.