Government develops new policy to expand enrolment in pre-schools

The government has developed a new policy to expand enrolment in pre-schools and ensure all eligible children have access to quality learning, an international conference on early childhood education has heard.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore said the new policy developed by the Ministry of Education had integrated various aspects of child development, including health, nutrition, safety and security.

“The policy integrates various elements of child development and seeks to create a strong foundation for children so that they can achieve their full potential in life,” she said.

Ms Bore spoke at the East African Regional Conference on Early Childhood Education that opened at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

She said the policy was focusing on increasing the number of early childhood education centres across the country, supporting feeding programme and introducing a curriculum that promoted the whole being of the child, including physical and emotional growth. Currently, Kenya has about 46,000 early childhood centres with an enrolment of three million learners.

However, she stated that the implementation of the new policy will be done at the county level in line with the constitutional provisions. The role of the national government is policy formulation but implementation rests with the counties.

Ms Bore highlighted the challenges facing early childhood education, including inadequate facilities, teacher shortage and poverty. Whereas primary education is free, early childhood is not and because of that, many parents keep their children at home until they reach primary school age.

Yet, early learning is pivotal for a child’s academic, social and emotional growth.

The four-day conference is organised by the African Early Childhood Network (AfCEN) in collaboration with the Tanzania Early Childhood Development Network (TECDEN) and supported by the Conrad Hilton Foundation, US, and Unicef. It is also supported by the African Union Commission and the East African Community and brings together key players in early childhood education, including national governments, civil society, researchers and the private sector.

The executive director of AfCEN, Dr Lynette Okeng’o, called for collaboration between governments, civil society, and development agencies to promote early childhood education.

Opening the conference, Tanzania’s Minister for Community Development, Gender and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, called for increased funding for early childhood education.

Dr Gwajima, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan, called for regional interventions to support early childhood education.

“The challenges and triumphs in the realm of Early Childhood Development know no borders, and we need collective wisdom and experiences to create a brighter and more equitable future for every child,” she said.

EAC’s director for the social sector, Dr Irene Isaka, said 32.2 per cent of children under age five in East Africa had stunted growth, which affected their participation in school and their overall well-being. Addressing such anomalies requires strong early childhood education programmes.