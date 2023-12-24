Government allays fears of insecurity as ministry officials raise concerns

The government has allayed fears of insecurity at various state institutions following the withdrawal of security guards after officials raised concerns about their safety.

Officials at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy across the country had raised alarm over security fears, especially during the festive season, after private security guards at the facilities were abruptly withdrawn last month.

They said they had been forced to dig deeper into their own pockets to pay for private security guards to protect government offices.

They told the Nation that since the beginning of the month, they have been forced to use their own funds to hire guards to protect information offices across the country.

"We have not been given clear information about the withdrawals, but there are allegations that the company withdrew because it was owed millions of shillings by the government," a senior information officer told the Nation.

Another official pointed out that "there have been tender wars at the ministry, which has caused the mess as the procurement of a new company to guard our offices has been delayed due to serious conflict of interest".

However, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Prof Edward Kisiang'ani moved to allay fears on the matter, saying a new company would be brought on board to guard the offices.

He pointed out that the withdrawal was only brought about by the expiry of some security tenders that the ministry was dealing with.

"Some security tenders expired on November 30. New teams will be in place soon after we complete the processing of new tenders," Prof Kisiang'ani told the Nation.

Noting that the protection of government offices had not been compromised, the PS said the government was "on top of the situation".

But officials said someone may have been asleep on the job, as there have been seamless transitions in the past.

"They knew the contracts were coming to an end and usually the transition has always been seamless, so why did they have to wait until the contracts expired to start work?" asked another ministry official.

He continued: "This is not the first time the contracts have come to an end. It has always been smooth sailing. Someone has been sleeping on the job, either the PS or the procurement department, or it is simply an act of sabotage.

Officials expressed fears that the lack of security guards at the ministry offices could lead to insecurity, especially during the festive season, due to the increased number of break-ins at government offices.

"As we break for the Christmas and New Year holidays, the ministry should be able to give us a quick alternative to improve the security of these offices for fear of being charged for a mistake that is not ours," an official told the Nation.

However, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, remained non-committal when contacted on the matter.

The security challenges at his ministry's offices across the country come against the backdrop of claims that the government is broke, after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u claimed that the government was broke and even struggling to pay salaries.

Prof Ndung'u had blamed the situation on huge debt servicing obligations that have put pressure on revenue collection, which is below par.