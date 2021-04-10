Glowing tributes as ex-State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui is buried

Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui, one of the powerful men behind the late retired President Daniel arap Moi's 24-year stay in power, was Saturday buried at his home in Uasin Gishu County.

The ceremony at Waunifor in Ainabkoi Constituency was conducted under strict adherence to Covid-19 containment measures.

Among those present were Kanu party chair and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, and MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi). Also present were Environment Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

Several leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, paid Kiptanui glowing tributes, describing him as a humble person who dedicated his life to the well-being of the country.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses mourners during the burial of former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui at his home in Waunifor, Uasin Gishu County, on April 10, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The head of State, in his condolence message delivered by Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett, described Kiptanui as a patriotic and loyal Kenyan “whose commitment and devotion to the progress of this country was incomparable”.

"I have known Kiptanui for many years and I can testify that he was a humble gentleman who believed in hard work and the unity of all Kenyans. It is these qualities that made him noticed and trusted to serve in some of the most sensitive departments of the public service," said President Kenyatta.

DP Ruto, in a condolence message, delivered by Governor Mandago said the country has lost a transformative and selfless servant leader who served with distinction.

"He was a modest, courageous, course-driven, hardworking, responsible, faithful leader of development and cohesion, who initiated several projects which changed the lives of many," said Dr Ruto.

"We celebrate the exceptional life that led to his achievements and the monumental legacy he leaves behind."

Rift Valley leaders pay tribute to Abraham Kiptanui

Honouring exceptional leaders

Senator Moi asked the people to emulate Kiptanui’s dignified way of life and the humility with which he served the country.

He asked county bosses from the vote-rich Rift Valley region to find a way to recognise and honour people who served the country with “a lot of dedication”.

"The life you live until the day you close your eyes will be manifested in how people will remember you. There are forefathers who served us so well like Kiborgy, Kositany, Athenaeus, Nicholas Biwott, Kimwatan and our Mzee Abraham ... let the governor do something about [honouring them]," he said.

Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno from, Governor Jackson Mandago, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Senate Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar and Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono during the burial of former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui at his home in Waunifor, Uasin Gishu County, on April 10, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Senate Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar eulogised Kiptanui as the true definition of humility in public service.

“We are here to celebrate the life of a man who was very humble despite being the State Comptroller at a time when power was power. He never allowed power to get into his head. He was always available … he never had two phones... he maintained humility,” he said.

Keiyo South MP and Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno said Kiptanui played a key role in elevating the status of schools in the region and sponsored very many students’ education.

"He did a lot in terms of development and played a key role in education by building several schools," said Mr Rono.