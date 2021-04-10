Glowing tributes as ex-State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui is buried

Abraham Kiptanui | Nation Media Group

Mourners during the burial of former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui at his home in Waunifor, Uasin Gishu County, on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Several leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, eulogised Kiptanui as a humble person who dedicated his life to the well-being of the country. 

Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui, one of the powerful men behind the late retired President Daniel arap Moi's 24-year stay in power, was Saturday buried at his home in Uasin Gishu County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui buried

  2. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 21

  3. Kenya, Tanzania move to deepen relations

  4. Tanzania tourism board boss suspended

  5. Djibouti elections a tricky balance between democracy and stability

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.