Giving girls a voice laudable, but do not leave boys behind

Much has been said and done to give the girl child a voice in our society.

The government, non-governmental organisations, foundations, activists and other individuals are engaged in many projects aimed at helping girls unshackle the chains keeping them down.

The boy child is slowly being left behind and, soon, the scales of gender inequality will tilt to the opposite side. The challenges that boys face are not receiving as much attention. This is due to the misguided belief that men are strong and do not need to be given a voice. Today, some communities are still forcing boys to spend most of their childhood looking after cattle at the expense of their education.

During the release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results recently, it emerged that the enrolment of boys in schools in Central, especially in Murang’a County, is declining. In city estates and villages, boys are being defiled but many of these cases go unreported.

Women and girls have more avenues of expressing themselves and getting help even as boys and men battle stress and depression.

Drinking dens

Today, more and more young men are lost in gambling and drinking dens, as others abuse drugs. I think this is a problem that needs to be addressed.

Boys are suffering just like girls and need equal chances to succeed in life. Parents should not assume boys can overcome anything. The constitution and other international laws provide for the protection of all children’s rights. These include free and compulsory basic education, basic nutrition, shelter and healthcare, protection from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices and all forms of violence.

Others are protection from inhuman treatment, punishment, and hazardous or exploitative labour and right to parental care and protection.

The government should monitor implementation of these laws and policies and develop strategies to address the challenges affecting the boy child.