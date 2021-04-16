Girls top 2020 KCPE as overall outcome improves

KCPE 2020

Saida Issa of Qubaa Muslim Academy in Mombasa celebrates after scoring 416 marks in the KCPE exams.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

What you need to know:

  • In the 2020 KCPE exams, a total of 8,091 scored between 400 and 500 marks, compared to 9,673 in that range of marks in 2019.
  • CS Magoha says more candidates missed out even after chiefs were engaged to ensure they would all report back.


The overall outcome of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams was better than in 2019, despite the long break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

