German good governance organization in Kenya marks 50th anniversary

Kenya remains keen on strengthening her bilateral relations with Germany, Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet has said.

Ms Wanjau spoke on Saturday at an event in Nairobi where Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German organization promoting good governance in Kenya, marked its 50th anniversary.

The organization has played a significant role in shaping the political landscape in Kenya, including the introduction of multi-party democracy and constitutional changes of 2010.

“We are Kenya on stronger co-operations around skilled workers accessing German employment opportunities,” Ms Wanjau explained.

Championing democracy

Also in attendance was KAS Country Director Annette Schwendner, vice chairman Hermann Grohe, and Thomas Wimmer, the Deputy Ambassador Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“I would like to thank you for the valuable contribution over the years towards the promotion of governance, the rule of law and social market economy,” Ms Wanjau added.

Schwendner expressed the foundation's commitment to championing democracy in Kenya, while reiterating the need to constantly create awareness of democracy and governance.

Mr Grohe thanked Kenyans for maintaining peace during last year’s polls and stressed the importance to conduct civic education on democracy.

Spearheading democracy

“KAS seeks to strengthen the electoral procedure, train electoral teams to carry out electoral procedures, and to train political parties. We think of the young people who want the freedom to pick and choose their political interests, without the barrier of tribal backgrounds in political parties,” said Grohe.

"We trained political party agents, observers (in the 2022 polls). Most people, especially the youth, said they wanted to overcome tribal inclinations during that period," he added.

Mr Wimmer lauded the foundation for its role in spearheading democracy in the country and expressed satisfaction with the contribution of the foundation for 50 years.