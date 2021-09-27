George Kinoti skips court in Jimi Wanjigi contempt case

Businessman and presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi (right) with his lawyer  Willis Otieno at the Miliman Law Courts in Nairobi on September 27, 2021.

By  Richard Munguti  &  Brian Wasuna

  • Mr Wanjigi told the media at the Milimani Law Courts that he wanted to look Mr Kinoti in the eye and ask him why he disobeyed the order.

Criminal investigations boss George Kinoti Monday skipped a High Court session for sentencing for disobeying an order to return seven firearms confiscated from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

