What are you doing to reduce cases of fatal mining accidents?

This week, Mr Stephen Kuria, chairman of the Mineral Rights Board, answers your questions.

The Kenya Fluorspar Mines Company in Elgeyo-Marakwet contributed immensely to the local economy and those of the neighbouring counties. Since its closure, the locals have been in the media asking very pertinent questions while pleading with the government to intervene. What is the fate of this company? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Kenya is the seventh producer of fluorspar globally. Since the closure of the mine, fluorspar pricing has been decreasing by about Sh400 million from the year 2014. According to preliminary research done by Scott Wilson Ltd commissioned by Kenya Fluorspar, the reserve estimate for the project as of July 1, 2010 consisted of 17 metric tonnes of Probable Reserves at 26.3 per cent Calcium fluoride (CaF2). Based on the life of mine plan, the operating and capital cost estimates has a potential to generate a net present value of $64.7 million (Sh7.4 billion). Since then, the Ministry of Mining has been conducting its own studies to verify the same. At the same time, the department has also been looking for potential investors. The board has received a couple of expression of interest. However, this is subject to the lifting of the moratorium. In addition, the board is looking at ways of tendering this kind of asset to attain the maximum value for the country.

The safety of mines has been of utmost concern as many Kenyans have lost their lives when these mines cave in. Often times, your board and Nema become reactionary by closing the affected mines while doing nothing pro-actively to prevent similar disasters in the future. How many more Kenyans have to lose their lives before you act? Jason K. Obiero, Luanda

Mineral Rights Board is a statutory body under the Mining Act 2016 charged to advise the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. Part of the board’s mandate is in advising the Cabinet Secretary on the delineation of Artisanal Small-scale Miners (ASM) areas. The board, in conjunction with the ministry, developed an ASM strategy which seeks to provide a roadmap towards the formalisation of the ASM sector as has been done in other countries, including our neighbours Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In addition, the board has prepared a delineation report that seeks to set aside permanent sites for ASMs. This is currently awaiting review from the Cabinet Secretary on the way forward.

The board is taking the response to the mine disasters seriously through advocating for formalisation — inculcating explicit rules, regulations, policies and procedures to govern organisational activities — of the ASM sector through the creation of groups and co-operatives. Co-operatives and associations will enable the government to train and equip the small-scale miners to be able to have mining rescue teams who will be the first point of contact to respond to the accidents locally. As the board, we are seeking strategic partnership from Australia or South Africa which has the expertise in mining rescue operations.

Every accident has its own root causes, for example, rock type, miners experience or external factors. The accident in Macalder, for instance, was because of illegal mining companies blasting the ground.

It is important to note that mining rescue is completely different from normal Red Cross or St. John Ambulance hence the need to have a specialist on this area. In addition, it’s important to have equipment and resources mobilised at a county level to get the trapped bodies retrieved quickly. There’s a Kenyan company, Australia Africa Energy and Mineral Institute, that specialises in this training.

I want to refer you to the Ministry of Mining (Local Equity) Regulations of 2019. What are you doing to ensure that foreign mining companies operating in Kenya and licensed by your board fully comply with the provisions of these regulations to ensure local people get a stake in these companies listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange? Dan Murugu, Nakuru City

The board has ensured that the new players will comply as required. Shanta & Kilimapesa companies are willing to be listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange. At the same time, we are on strengthening Local Content in the draft Mining Amendment Bill, 2021.

Kenya is yet to fully exploit its rich potential in natural and underground minerals. Why is this so? Dan Murugu, Nakuru City

Mining Act (Cap. 306), which was developed during the colonial times, hindered the development and vibrancy of the mining sector. Progressing from this, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, there was a deliberate effort to set up the State Department for Mining (SDM) for the first time since independence. Since then, the SDM with other stakeholders enacted the Mining Act, 2016 thus attracting large new players in the market such as Shanta Gold, Kilimapesa and Base Resources. However, it was also recognised that the country is missing the Geo Data. Again the government has initiated a countrywide Airborne Geophysical mapping survey to identify the mineral potential of the country to attract more investors.

The Geophysical Survey will position Kenya as a world mining destination, which in turn will attract large multinationals like BHP & Rio Tinto, which will then bring the technology to develop large-scale mining in Kenya.

Does the mineral industry in Kenya have enough potential to generate revenue and surpass oil and gas, for instance? Paul W. Wamiti

Yes. During the colonial time, mining was second to agriculture. Today agriculture accounts for 30 per cent of GDP while mining only accounts for a percentage to the GDP. This is a clear indication that mining was playing a significant role.

The First Schedule outlines that Kenya has over 120 minerals of which only about 70 have been partially exploited. Among these minerals, like rare earth, cobalt and graphite, are the minerals of the future. These minerals are used in electric cars, solar batteries, phone batteries and solar batteries etc. Clearly, as the world shifts its focus from fossil fuels to clean energy, it’s quite evident that mining will surpass oil and gas.

Kenya is also strategically positioned to become Africa’s mining hub, second only to Johannesburg. Johannesburg makes about US$27 billion through the mining hub while Australia makes about US$67 billion from the same. Mining Hub is a commodity exchange that allows trade of physical commodities, for example, maize, tea and gold, without physical commodities.

When you introduce an exchange that allow Kenya to trade products derived from the physical commodity but not restricted to the physical commodity available and present, then this increases the volume of trade (and money flowing through the system) significantly. The volumes of the mining trade in global commodities markets far exceeds the total value of physical commodities trade.

That increased volume of business brings about a whole ecosystem of jobs and value generation to the economy. Meaning that mining future will trade gold from Congo, South Sudan, Uganda without the good leaving the country of origin.

The mining industry is wrought with illegal Chinese miners, from gold in Nyatike, Migori County, to rare earth minerals in Kwale and Kilifi. Why is the Minerals Rights Board not reigning in these illegal miners? Kenneth Kwama

In East Africa, this practice is more rampant in the artisanal and small-scale sourced minerals like gold and precious stones. The board has realised that to curb this illegal practice and realise the full economic benefits from its minerals, the East Africa member states need individually and collectively to come up with measures to control both mining and trade activities in the mineral sectors. Below are some of the measures that the board has suggested:

Standardisation of mineral fees, taxes and royalties: the main reason why mineral traders prefer declaring their minerals away from the home producing nation is the high tax regime compared to other neighbouring nations. Having standard mineral fees in the region would highly discourage the need and risk of smuggling minerals from the mother country since no financial benefit (in terms of mineral fees) is guaranteed when exported from a different country.

Inter-institutional collaboration between the member countries: War against smuggling networks cannot be won by one single country. This is so because these networks are cross-national, starting from the point where mining is done to the point where the mineral exits the region. To unearth the smuggling channels, a close collaboration including joint operations is needed from state agencies concerned with the mineral value chain in the region. Success from such collaborations has been witnessed in the past. In 2019, some 35.34 kilograms of gold from Tanzania was seized in Kenya and returned to the home country.

Speed up formalisation of the artisanal and small-scale mining operations: Minerals mined using artisanal methods and small-scale have high chances of being smuggled. This so because most of these minerals are high value but low volume in nature like gold and precious stones, hence can be smuggled easily without notice. Secondly, the nature of ASM activities is highly informal, meaning the host government does not have control of who is mining, where they are mining, how much they produce and where they sell the minerals.

The Mining Act of 2016 has allocated all the powers to regulate, license and manage all aspects of mining to the Cabinet Secretary. Doesn’t this make the Minerals Rights Board toothless? Nicholas Jumma, Chairman Triverse Mining Group

The Cabinet Secretary and the board have worked in collaboration and in future we foresee a fundamental shift through the implementation of the recommended Mining Bill, which will create an authority and a tribunal.

The mineral industry can easily be the driver of Kenya’s economy and estimates show mining can contribute up to 10 per cent of Kenya’s GDP. What is preventing this from happening? Kenneth Kwama

The first schedule of the Mining Act has over 120 minerals that can be mined in the country. However, not all these minerals have been discovered in the country. The mineral listed below have been discovered and most are being mined in the Country.

Construction and Industrial minerals are; Clay, Calcium Carbonate, Corundum, Garnets, Gypsum, Kaolin, Limestone, Marble, Mica, Pumice, Phosphates, Quartz, Silica Sands, Vermiculite and Pyrite. Base & Rare Metals are: Bauxite, Copper, Lead, Zinc, Iron, Manganese and Niobium % REE.

From the above list, it is obvious that the nine minerals used in computing the value of mining in the economy gives a belittling representation. Moreover, it is important to note that seven out of the nine minerals in the economic survey are export minerals. Governments in developing world have traditionally used export minerals and metals as a basis of their economic studies neglecting locally consumed minerals such as industrial and construction minerals.

This bias where mining is only associated with export minerals neglecting locally consumed minerals (industrial and construction) is colonial and archaic. Today, metals and minerals which are largely exported from developing world accounts for only 2.8 per cent of global mining production while industrial and construction minerals which are largely consumed by producing countries represents 84 per cent of global mining production.

Small scale mining activities (Gold, gemstones, aggregate, murram, soapstone, granite and marble, kaolinite (for tiles), gypsum, lime etc., - these minerals are not exported/used locally hence do not contribute to exports. However, they contribute considerably to the economy and have important employment effects, but lack of statistics means their contribution is not included in GDP computations.

At this moment, we don’t have a harmonized Geo Data which is the backbone of the mining industry. However, as previously mentioned we are anticipating the arrival of Geo Data soon.

Illegal smuggling of minerals is one of the key challenges that robs off the country’s earning and mining contribution to GDP.

What is the mandate of the Mineral Rights Board and is it true that the board can barely function because it has not been allocated any budget for operations? Nicholas Jumma, Chairman Triverse Mining Group

According to the Mining Act 2016, Section 31, the mandate of Mineral Rights Board is to advise and give recommendations, in writing, to the Cabinet Secretary on - the grant, rejection, retention, renewal, suspension, revocation, variation, assignment, trading, tendering, or transfer of Mineral Rights Agreements; the areas suitable for small scale and artisanal mining; the areas where mining operations may be excluded and restricted; the declaration of certain minerals as strategic minerals; cessation, suspension, or curtailment of production in respect of mining licenses; fees, charges and royalties payable for a mineral right or mineral; and any matters which under this Act, are required to be referred to the Mineral Rights Board.

Despite the challenges the board has accomplished a fundamental shift in the industry in collaboration with the State Department of Mining. Some of this transformation include the review of the Mining Act, 2016, the Fiscal Regime and the ASM strategy.

Our Constitution obliges government institutions to carry out mandatory public participation anytime a development project is being undertaken. How has your board applied this requirement? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Public participation is the process of directly engaging the public in decision-making and giving full consideration to public input in making that decision. As any government institution, we are obliged to carry out public participation and through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, we have conducted public participation for the Artisanal and Small-Scale strategy and the fees and royalties payable by investors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the public participation through the face-to-face meetings. However, the government has embraced/adopted technology through the use of various platforms. This too has been met by its fair share of challenges since not all members of the public can access the technological platforms.