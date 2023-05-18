Zizwe Vundla: Branding guru with a flair for building customer loyalty

People hardly connect with a new product in the market unless deliberate efforts to push the brand are put in place. That is why corporates need experts like Zizwe Awuor Vundla.

“If my job doesn’t exist, people won’t love the brand. People won’t buy the brand,” she says.

She is the brand and marketing director at Safaricom, charged with ensuring customers “feel” all the brands under the outfit.

In her school of thought, the world is full of choices, and deliberate efforts should be made to make a buyer choose one product over another.

“When a consumer wakes up in the morning and makes one of the millions of choices they have to make, I make it obvious that the brand I am selling is the only one for them, and make it obvious why; you know… what is the benefit for them, how their lives will change, and how they will be happier using the brand,” she explains.

Remember the Mwosho Mmoja (one wash) local campaign that was used to introduce a detergent to the Kenyan market? That was Zizwe’s work.

When the campaign’s first TV advert was conceptualised – showing women washing garments, in public, to contrast the results – she was Procter and Gamble’s (P&G) brand manager for East Africa. She led the team that created the campaign.

“It was my first brand launch,” she says. “I was young, leading this team, a very young team.”

The budget was small and they had to improvise on some things. “We did that in my aunt’s yard and we had to come up with a tagline, a marketing campaign,” she recalls.

So, she gave her aunt, Apiyo, some money and asked her to bring her ‘chama’ members to her Madaraka Estate home in Nairobi, and prepare a meal for them.

“I showed them concepts. ‘What do you think of this one? What of this other one?’ And in the afternoon, we came up with the Mwosho Mmoja campaign. What’s amazing is that P&G still uses the ‘One wash’ campaign, globally. All that started in a backyard in Madaraka,” she says.

Zizwe took up her role at the telco in February. Prior to that, she was with beverage manufacturer, Diageo, where she was head of marketing and innovation, in South Africa.

She joined Diageo after a six-month sabbatical in 2019. She had left P&G, her first employer, where she had worked for 15 years, having started off as an assistant brand manager in 2004.

Having switched from selling consumer products to technology, she says some readjustments will happen, but the basics remain the same.

“The fundamentals are the same in terms of the consumer being first, compelling, brave advertising and communications, working collaboratively, and understanding the product, all that stuff,” she says.

She, however, acknowledges that there are things she has to learn in the technology world.

“I’m not the most tech-savvy person. You know, having to stop people in meetings when they’re using acronyms like IoT. I’m like, ‘What is that?’ ‘Internet of things.’ ‘What is internet of things? Then going on Google.”

“Actually, one of the things I have put in my daily schedule is that every evening, I’m googling something. Artificial intelligence, what exactly is that? Because for me, artificial intelligence was a robot. Actually, that’s not what it is,” she jokes.

Zizwe is half Kenyan, half South African. Her father fled to Kenya at the height of apartheid. “That’s how he met my mum in Kenya. I think I’m blessed. I always say that I feel like I come from the two best countries on the continent. I know I’m biased, but I really do think that,” she says.

Early life and education

She grew up on Ngei estate and later Kilimani, both in Nairobi. Her early learning was at Makini School before joining Greenacres School in Limuru.

From there, she headed for Swaziland, where she did her A-levels at the Waterford Kamhlaba. She later joined the University of Cape Town, where she graduated with a degree in marketing. This was the first time she experienced her father’s country.

“That was my first time living and socialising in South Africa. That was, I guess, my gateway into being a South African, and really connecting to that part of myself,” she says.

Her first job posting was in South Africa. Three years later, she took the East Africa job that saw her get involved in the Mwosho Mmoja project. From there, she would head to South Africa, then Ohio, and later South Africa as she scaled the ladder at P&G. Her Diageo job also put her in South Africa.

Besides Mwosho Mmoja, another achievement she is proudest of is starting a gender equity programme at P&G that earned her recognition regionally.

“It took me to India for a UN conference on women,” she says.

She notes that when she got the call to join Safaricom, she couldn’t hesitate to return to Kenya. “I got a call from Nairobi and I was asked if I would be interested in moving back to Nairobi… I said ‘definitely yes’. To be part of this organisation is something I’m really excited about,” she says.

One of her hacks in the marketing field, she says, is talking to people. And observing them. “That has allowed me to always be in tune with the needs or wants of the people I serve,” she says.

“I’m also a visionary; so I like to think very future-focused in terms of solutions and then figure out how we work together with my teams in a collaborative fashion to get there.”

Zizwe joins the telco at a time when its main rival is making significant leaps in the market. Business Daily reported on March 13 that the competition has closed the gap in four battlefronts over the last five years.

“I’m truly excited about working for a truly Kenyan brand that is in the business of making people’s lives better via technology,” she says.

Social life

Outside work, Zizwe is a social animal who loves moments with her friends; holding conversations, sharing her fears, laughing and all. She loves it better if there is a glass of wine and some nice food.

She is also an ardent traveller. “I have an ambition of visiting all African countries before I’m 60. I’ve visited 32 so far. The latest one I travelled to was Namibia, in December with my sister. She is my partner in crime when it comes to travel,” she says.

Zizwe advises women to stay true to themselves if they are to succeed. “I think the most powerful you (that) you can bring to the table is being 100 per cent and unapologetically you. And so, not emulating anyone. Not even emulating me… because my journey has been completely different. The experiences you’re bringing to the table would be different from mine. That’s your superpower,” she says.

“Be vulnerable with your stories and tell your stories. For a long time, I kept the struggles of getting to this point to myself because … I felt like I needed to be strong for all those women looking up to me. But I realised that was not the right thing to do.