Zambian judge feted for commitment to rule of law

Justice Florence Mumba, the first woman judge of the High Court of Zambia, was recently awarded the Jessup Alumni Award in Washington, USA, for her commitment to international collaboration and the rule of law.

White & Case, the international law firm that bequeathed the award to Justice Mumba, is the global international partner for the Philip Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition. With more than 100 countries and almost 700 law schools participating each year, Jessup is the world's oldest and largest international moot competition.

Justice Mumba has a history of shattering numerous stereotypes in a male-dominated field such as law. Apart from being the first Zambian woman judge of the High Court of Zambia, she was also the first woman to be appointed to the office of Investigator-General Ombudsman in 1989.

According to an interview conducted by the Institute for African Women in Law, Ms Mumba originally wanted to study Theology because law was perceived to be difficult and had a high failure rate.

At that time, she was the only female in her class and was teased in her classes and told she did not belong in the profession.

In 1972, Florence and her classmate Isaac Dore received a Silver Cup for coming second in the Philip Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition in Washington,USA.

She was admitted to the bar in 1973 and practised criminal and civil law for years before she was appointed the first woman judge in the High Court of Zambia in October 1980.

She rose through the ranks and became the first woman to be appointed to the office of Investigator-General Ombudsman in 1989. In this role, she investigated public officials based on complaints from the public.

Achievements

While serving in this position, Ms Mumba was elected as a commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists. In 1995, she helped draft the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the establishment of a Court of Justice for Africa.

The judge was instrumental in introducing rape as a war crime as well as a crime against humanity. This was when she was elected as a judge of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia by the UN General Assembly in 1997.

One of the first trials she presided over was the Furundžija case which dealt with the issue of rape as a formal crime. She recommended that rape be included as a war crime and the UN General Assembly accepted the recommendation.

In the same year, Judge Mumba was appointed judge of the Supreme Court of Zambia and in 2009, she was appointed as a reserve judge of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC).

In 2012, she was appointed full-time judge of the Supreme Court Chamber of the ECCC where she is currently serving. She is the third recipient of the White & Case Distinguished Jessup Alumni Award after Brad Smith of Microsoft in 2021 and Judge Hilary Charlesworth of the International Court of Justice who received the award in 2022.