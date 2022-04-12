Young refugees lead from the front in solving camp problems

Refugees still face considerable challenges. A study, Let Them Work, says political barriers, such as negative perceptions of refugees limit the political will for change and contribute to economic problems like limited job opportunities and a difficult climate for private-sector investment in host areas.

The study was conducted by the Centre for Global Development and Refugees International, and funded by the IKEA Foundation and the Western Union Foundation.

However, despite the problems, young refugees believe they have a duty to define their future by advocating their rights. They demonstrated their tenacity at the height of the Covid-19 crisis by offering viable solutions.

In 2020, Ms Adhieu Dhieu made over 3,000 masks and homemade bar soaps. Her items assisted in combating the spread of the virus among refugees in Dadaab, Kakuma and urban areas. The same year, Ms Rukia Mohamud created content platform for sharing vital Covid-19 information with refugees living in the camps. Amongst them was a drama depicting how they could manage the pandemic while living in crowded camps. She was also part of a team that trained urban refugee women in leadership, early marriages, girls’ education and gender-based violence.

Mr Jean Marie Ishimwe, for her part, led the youth in his neighbourhood in raising money for masks and food to sustain both local and refugee families for three days. They also moved around creating awareness of ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In interviews with Nation.Africa, the trio spoke about their situations, quest to have their voices heard, and aspirations, as provided below.

Adhieu Dhieu

Tell us who you are…

My name is Adhieu Achuil Dhieu. I am a refugee advocate, the East Africa regional leader for Tertiary Refugee Student Network and a final-year undergraduate student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. In addition, I am a budding entrepreneur who makes hair care products such as shampoos, detergents and soaps.

When and how old were you when you came to Kenya?

My parents came to Kakuma camp three years before I was born. Later on, we moved to Dadaab camp where I was raised.

What drives you?

Seeing young girls inside the camps being forced into early marriages and my fellow refugee community going through hard times has been my drive to impact change. I am also driven to assist others just as I have been assisted by UNHCR, Windle Trust and other refugee agencies to pursue my education.

What are some of your hopes and dreams?

My dream is to live in a socially and economically empowered refugee community. To realise this dream, I founded my organization, MonyQadow, which empowers refugee communities through women and girls’ advocacy, education, entrepreneurship training and mentorship, and self-reliance programmes.

What are some of the lessons that you think Kenyans can learn from refugees?

Despite the challenge refugees have gone through, their stories are the exemplification of courage, which is something people struggling across the world can learn from.

Just as refugees refuse to let the existing barriers define them, they should also have visions of where they want to be, put in the work, remain focused and push to achieve their goals.

Your message to other refugees…

Do not lose hope because this is what will keep you alive. Look back at the things you have been able to overcome and draw strength and motivation to accomplish your goals. And you say there's a lot of things that you have gone through. They should not limit themselves and chase all their dreams.

Rukia Mohamud

Tell us who you are…

My name is Rukia Jama Mohamud. I am a community navigator and refugee activist. I assist refugees to get support from humanitarian organisations and work with young girls, arming them with education to help them secure their future.

When and how old were you when you came to Kenya?

My family fled from my country after the central government of Somalia collapsed in 1992 when I was four years old. We crossed the border into Kenya and settled in Dadaab, specifically at Hagadera Refugee Camp.

What drives you?

Advocating for and assisting refugees to achieve their goal is a privilege. Showing sympathy and solidarity with the vulnerable is not an easy task. Some refugees have very painful stories that can impact your emotional wellbeing. However, my passion to give them hope and to teach them resilience is what keeps me going. It keeps me strong enough to listen to their stories and connect with them.

What are some of your hopes and dreams?

My dream is to serve humanity. I hope to empower other refugees to achieve their dreams, despite the many challenges they face. I also dream of a future that includes women at the decision-making table.

What are some of the lessons that locals can learn from refugees?

Refugees support one another despite their problems and regardless of their diversity. A majority of refugees flee from their home countries because of conflict and continue to face restrictions on movement, fear of repatriation, lack of employment, discrimination by the host communities, among other problems. These are enough to show host communities the importance of peace in their homeland.

Your message to other refugees…

They need to smile because they are not alone. They have laws, articles and conventions that protect their rights. All humanitarian laws will be implemented one day and everyone will enjoy his or her rights, regardless of their status.

Jean Marie Ishimwe

Tell us who you are…

My name is Jean Marie Ishimwe. I am a refugee advocate; communication consultant engaging in graphic, video editing, voice-over and animation services; and a student journalist. I also serve in a refugee community-based organisation called Youth Voices Community (YVC) as its partnership lead. Furthermore, I am the founder of Nawezaa, a media platform to support the engagement, co-existing and collaboration between refugees and host communities.

When and how old were you when you came to Kenya?

I was born in Kenya in 1997 after my parents fled the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, fearing for their lives. Persecution. They settled in Tanzania but faced constant threats and surveillance, hence moved to Kenya.

What are some of your hopes and dreams?

My biggest hope in life is that my family gets peace and, by extension, protection from any possible threats that stem from our being Rwandan refugees. I dream of one day being able to lead a fulfilling and self-reliant life to determine my future. I hope that a time will come when I will be allowed to freely, and without many barriers, access opportunities just like Kenyans, especially after I graduate as a journalist from the University of Nairobi.

What drives you?

James Badwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.” I am a visionary person and refuse to be defined by my circumstances but instead find solutions to issues. I am driven by my passion to empower people, especially fellow refugees, marginalised host communities and people suffering experiences similar to those I have endured firsthand. As such, I strive to change the perception of refugees and hope that I can help many of these communities get skills and opportunities so that their voices are heard and recognized, as issues can only be challenged when highlighted.

What are some of the lessons that you think locals can learn from refugees?

Despite facing many challenges due to their status such as being denied work opportunities or even lack of access quality education, refugees, like me, endure and remain hopeful of better days. They look for alternative ways to sustain themselves by, for instance, engaging in small businesses.

Refugees are so much more than aid seekers. Given opportunities, many refugees can contribute economically to their communities owing to the ideas, skills and knowledge they possess.

