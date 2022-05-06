Young engineer in bold bid to surmount patriarchy in Kisii politics

Patriarchy and male conservative still reigns supreme in every aspect of life in the Abagusii community.

Since independence, no single woman has won a single constituency parliamentary seat in Kisii. Again since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, no woman has won any of the two top county seats of governor and senator.

Yet, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology is attempting to break this cycle of male dominance of the Kisii political scene.

Cynthia Kerubo Toel seeks to replace Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years. Mr Onyonka is seeking the senatorial seat.

Upsetting male dominance

Ms Kerubo, who is the youngest parliamentary contender in Kisii, believes she has high chances of upsetting male dominance of the region’s political landscape but decries hostile political environment tilted against women.

“Kisii region has, for a long time, been patriarchal. It is time we broke that cycle and changed the narrative. The youth are no longer the leaders of tomorrow, we (the youth) are the change-makers needed today. We are not asking for favours, through passes or soft landings, all we want is a fair playing ground based on democracy and the will of the people,” she says.

Although Kisii is one of the communities in Kenya with a well-educated population, women still have little or no say in almost every aspect of socio-political—and sometimes economic—affairs of the region.

The highest elective post to be held by a woman in the community is the mayor of the now defunct Kisii Municipal Council, under Claire Omanga, the wife of former Cabinet minister Andrew Omanga.

Previous attempts

In 1992, Catherine Nyamato was tipped to win the West Mugirango MP seat on a DP ticket, but Kanu mandarins in Kisii arm-twisted her into defecting to the Independence party. Ford Kenya’s Henry Obwocha, who was viewed as an underdog, eventually won the race. Kanu nominated Ms Nyamato to Parliament in 1998.

In South Mugirango, Rose Okemwa caused serious excitement in a crowded field dominated by men in 1997. She narrowly lost to Reuben Oyondi.

For Kerubo, time will tell whether she will apply the matrix of her engineering degree to become the first woman to be elected to Parliament.

Direct nomination

Speaking to Nation.Africa, she says she is happy to have been given the Jubilee ticket through direct nomination for the Kitutu Chache South race.

“To my people in Kitutu Chache South, it all started with a dream, a motivation and a desire to bring change to our land, my birthplace, a place where most of us call home,” she says.

“As your daughter, sister and friend, I came to you. I came to you for advice, for support and for affirmation in my quest to become your next member of Parliament. It has not been easy; neither will it be smooth. I am delighted to receive the certificate of nomination to vie for member of Parliament on August 9, 2022.”

Ms Kerubo says the more the community stifles the voices of women and the youth, the further it destroys its future. She explains that dissenting voices need to be given a microphone and that parties should have an open fair procedure to handle grievances from leaders and aspirants.

“The future is now. We are the future and we are not going to go down easily. We have just begun. Being a woman, fighting for an elective post with men is not easy,” she says.

Across the Gusii region, which comprises Kisii and Nyamira counties, women have only clinched a few county assembly seats in elections—Callen Atuya of Bokeira ward in Nyamira County, who beat 11 men in the 2017 election; and Rosa Kemunto Orondo of Majoge Basi Ward in Kisii County.