Worrying HIV outcomes: Male socialisation a barrier to prevention, care

Whereas Kenya has reduced the prevalence of human immune-deficiency virus (HIV) from 6.4 per cent in 2005 to 3.7 per cent in 2022, outcomes for men are discouraging. This is one message from the Maisha Conference held in Mombasa on August 29-31 courtesy of the National Syndemic Disease Control Council.

Men of age 20–29 were noted to account for close to half (3,661) of all new infections among adult males in 2022. This suggests that they are perhaps the most sexually active but also least protective segment of the male population. What could explain this?

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 shows that men aged 15–49 have more multiple sexual partners than women, at 7.4 and 2.3, respectively. Promiscuity obviously creates a higher risk of infection. Furthermore, of the 35 per cent of men aged 15–49 who had intercourse with a person who was neither their wife nor lived with them in the past year, 68 per cent used a condom. Contrastingly, of the 19 per cent of women who did the same, 37 per cent used a condom.

It is ironic that although the use of condoms among promiscuous men is higher than for similar women, the former present higher rates of infection. Could they be falsely reporting, using condoms inconsistently or applying them incorrectly? A related conundrum is that among young people aged 15–34, slightly more men (61 per cent) than women (59 per cent) have accurate knowledge about preventing HIV infection. Does it mean the majority of the men do not apply this knowledge?

PrePs use

KDHS also shows that the percentages of women and men who have heard of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrePs) is similar at 48 per cent and 49 per cent respectively. But more women (71 per cent) than men (62 per cent) approve of the use of PrePs to avoid infection. This connotes a higher proclivity among men for unprotected sex.

The conference noted that low uptake of PrePs among men is contributed to by service delivery that is not private, convenient and respectful. Men are also constrained by stigma from being seen using the services.

This calls for regimented marketing of the products to men, retooling the messages, simplifying the services and making them convenient, as put by Dr Daniel Were, a panellist at the conference.

For instance, instead of asking men to visit service points every month, a package that lasts several months can be distributed. This reduces cost, saves time and is more convenient.

It was further noted that HIV testing among men is lower than that of women. A similar pattern is observable on treatment.

KDHS 2022 shows that while 85 per cent of women aged 15–49 have been tested for HIV, the rate for men is 72 per cent. The variation could be related to the fact that women are routinely tested at antenatal clinics, hence know their status, and are put on ante-retroviral therapy earlier.

Lower testing rate means that many men do not know their status, hence do not seek treatment but continue to have unprotected intercourse and spread the infection. In fact, it was reported that men’s status is commonly detected only when they seek treatment for tuberculosis. The net result is a higher rate of HIV-related deaths among them.

Sexual debut could also explain infection among men. KDHS 2022 shows that “a higher percentage (19 per cent) of men aged 15–24 reported having sex before the age of 15 compared with women (8.0 per cent) in the same cohort. Early debut implicates ignorance about protection and/or exposure from older partners.

Tough guise fallacy

Male socialisation was identified as one barrier to services. Men are trained to be hardy, hence the attitude that accepting illness and seeking treatment is a sign of weakness. This is the tough guise fallacy. Socialisation that promiscuity is a mark of manliness makes men take unnecessary risks even if it means “dying in the line of duty”, as they jocularly call it.

Men’s gender roles also keep them away. This is linked to provision of services at fixed and rigid times when men are away providing for their families. The choice is between putting bread on the table and seeking services. Because of the pressure to deliver on expectations, they choose the former.

Several questions arise from this reality. How do we reset men’s minds that seeking health services is not a weakness? To what extent do services target men as a specific demographic category? How are men treated when they seek services? Are the services discreet, respectful and convenient? Does the country have a male sexual and reproductive health engagement policy and strategy? If not, is this not an indicator of neglect?

If the goal of ending the threat of HIV is to be achieved by 2030, men must be the priority frontier of engagement. For if men are not safe, nobody is.