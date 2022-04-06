World Vision commits Sh5.7m to Kayole SGBV safe house revival

World Vision Kenya is set to pump Sh5.7 million into kick-starting operations of Kayole safe house, a shelter for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nairobi.

This comes after the organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with City Hall on Tuesday, to the tune of 5,000 US dollars.

Acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba said the fund will be channelled into renovations, equipment and other commodities needed to support operations of the safe house.

The Kayole safe house is a 76-bed capacity home dedicated to female survivors of SGBV.

“The money will help us with renovations, equipping and buying other things like toiletries. It will be released anytime as it was only being held by the delays in signing the MoU,” said Dr Musumba.

He pointed out that survivors of SGBV in Nairobi have in the past suffered from lack of a dedicated body to address their plight.

Further, no specific budget was set aside to provide safe houses or shelters, no obligation to provide extensive education and basic healthcare services were inaccessible or unavailable to victims.

Essential services

“But today, we are working tirelessly with partners to ensure laws, shelter and essential services are available to survivors of SGBV as a matter of right,” he said.

World Vision Kenya Deputy Chief of Party Regina Mbayaki committed to seeing the utilisation of the funds and ensuring sustainability of the safe house.

The State Department of Gender's Nairobi County Coordinator Pamela Karimi said the government is committed to seeing that each of the 17 sub-counties will have at least one safe house.

Currently, City Hall is only offering integrated programmes, through Tumaini clinics, within hospitals such as Mama Lucy, which is a one-stop clinic where holistic care is given to survivors of rape.

The clinics were founded by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Médecins Sans Frontières, in 2016.

This was in response to increased SGBV, with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in 2020 reporting 6,262 cases. Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital attended to 972 cases or 15 per cent, with referrals from Dandora, Kayole, Pipeline, Tassia and Embakasi areas.

Last month, City Hall signed an MoU with the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and NMS for the construction of a Sh88 million safe house at Mji wa Huruma in Westlands.