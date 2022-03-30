Women unaware of affirmative fund role, says Kilifi MP aspirant

A Kilifi Woman Representative aspirant has pledged to empower vulnerable women and girls economically through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Ephie Wesa says ten years since devolution, women and girls in the county have not benefited as they would have wished from the kitty.

In her development plan, Ms Wesa says her office will help finance investments in coconut farming to have women earn from its products.

She also promises to reclaim a disputed Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) plot in Kilifi that risks being disposed of by a section of the organisation’s leadership.

Ms Wesa is the chairlady MYWO Kilifi North Sub-county branch.

Economic empowerment

Speaking to the press during the launch of her political bid in Kibarani, she said lack of public awareness on the benefits of NGAAF has left many women in the dark as far as economic empowerment is concerned.

According to her, most women, especially in the rural areas, only know that the money is to be used to buy sanitary towels for school girls and partially support their education.

“I will invest in coconut farming and value addition because it has been the source of livelihood for the people of Kilifi for years,” she said.

Ms Wesa vied for the Kilifi North parliamentary seat in 2013 under Kadu Asili, but lost to Gideon Mung’aro.

The aspirant is known for her famous slogan 'Kwani ni nini', sending a message that women can do what men do.

She said the prime plot would be a source of income for the members of MYWO, if well planned.

Selfish interests

She, however, said her efforts to develop the parcel, located along the Kilifi Law Court-Charo wa Mae Road, faced rebellion from a section of MYWO top leadership both at the county and national level.

Currently, a Kilifi investor has leased the plot as a car park for his business premise.

“We will reclaim the plot to benefit thousands of Kilifi women, not a few with their selfish interests. Women can also operate a car park and get the money for themselves,” she added.

Ms Wesa is the Kadu Asili Woman Representative candidate.







