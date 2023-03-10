Women traders call for gender-responsive economic recovery

Women entrepreneurs in the country have come up with a raft of recommendations they want implemented to ensure gender-equal post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

The recommendations are contained in a communique released at the end of the 2023 Women Economic Forum-Kenya, which was held in Nairobi. The forum served as a platform to connect women operating within the forgotten middle, made up of the smallholder farmers, fisher women and small-scale traders who are socially organised but not quite economically empowered.

The entrepreneurs rooted for a legal and policy environment that promotes, monitors and protects economic justice and women rights and interests, including access to decent work for all. They also called for policies on property ownership, land tenure and irrigation.

“We also recommend policies on fiscal consolidation which will benefit women directly through enforcement of measures such as public participation. We also call for policies on gender response contact farming to avert food insecurity,” reads the communique.

Formulation of policies geared towards resource mobilisation for gender and climate justice is also part of the recommendation. “As we work towards the economic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we prioritise getting women involved in every aspect of the economy.”

This, the women traders noted, include increased budget allocation by the government to women economic empowerment and increased financial resources by the private sector towards developing and enhancing women-led social and development enterprises.

UN Women Country Director Ann Mutavati said their organisation is committed to working with women and rights organisations to advance gender-sensitive agendas.

Economic downturn

Community Advocacy and Awareness (Crawn) Trust Executive Director Daisy Amdany said the economic downturn has hurt women entrepreneurs and girls, hence the need to involve them in recovery efforts.

Ms Amdany noted women play an integral role in economic development of the country and therefore the need to address barriers shielding them from economic liberation.

“We want the women to be free economically. However, to achieve this, we must help them to navigate the complex economic terrain. Women need to be allowed to become active participants in the country’s economic recovery,” said Ms Amdany.

The Crawn-Trust boss challenged the government to put in place favourable policies that support women to fully participate in economic recovery.

The conference brought together key policy and decision makers from the government, legislature, private sector, academia and civil society.

It is an initiative of the Crawn-Trust and Women Voices and Leadership Program by Care Canada that originated from the need for women’s economic emancipation. The theme for this year’s conference was Getting women involved in Kenya’s Economic recovery.

Canadian Ambassador Christopher Thornley noted women's involvement is critical in Kenya’s economic recovery efforts. He observed that many business sectors where women are well represented were hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis, hence the need to involve them in the recovery efforts.

“When you invest in women's economic empowerment, it is proven that the results are normally impressive. Women need to thrive; they are the backbone for the economy. Their businesses need to be better equipped in order to thrive,” said Mr Thornley, calling for more women in the political arena to influence legislation and policy change that support women entrepreneurs.

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, who was the chief guest at the event, said women empowerment is a key component of sustainable development in all sectors. She added women empowerment is at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it will set aside more funding for access to women owned enterprises.

She said the government has set aside 50 per cent of the Sh50 billion Hustler Fund to be accessed by women and women owned enterprises.

“We have also revamped the Women Enterprise Fund and put it on the digital platform, which will now have access to short term credit and other innovative products. I ask women to take advantage of WEF and other affirmative action funds to empower themselves economically.”

She also challenged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities and apply for government tenders. The CS also urged women traders to use digital platforms to enhance their business opportunities.

Participants called on civil rights organisations to hold governing bodies to account. The entrepreneurs were challenged to be proactive by taking up solutions and products provided by either the government or the private sector, and embrace technology to advance their lives.