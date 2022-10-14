Women's sisterhood in Ruto's reign: Fulfil promises or we meet in 2027

To President William Ruto’s name are nine promises to women of Kenya, detailed in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and enhanced in the alliance’s Women Charter.

Already, he has broken his pledge of having women constitute half of his cabinet.

Of the 21 nominees announced last September, only seven were women, against the possible 10 going by his campaign commitment.

He, however, designated three women to equally top positions in his government namely Monica Juma (National Security Advisor), Harriet Chiggai (Women rights agency advisor), and Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet).

But women have vowed to unite in putting him on the radar of his promises until he delivers on each.

Of encouragement, is Dr Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s openness to criticism.

Flowers

Both have repeatedly said their administration would be inclusive and receptive to critique, considering it as a propeller to meeting all their campaign promises.

Most sticky is the enactment of the two-thirds gender law, which for the past 12 years, has taken bitter and painful twists and turns.

From foiled attempts to approve the proposed laws in Parliament, which were also preceded by intensive lobbying of women legislators who at some point bought men legislators dinner and bouquet of flowers.

Civil societies went to court and the favourable rulings yielded nothing. An advisory by the reigning Chief Justice to dissolve Parliament never materialised.

In his manifesto, Dr Ruto committed to implementing the two-thirds gender rule in elective and appointive positions in the public sector, within 12 months after the elections.

But when he launched and signed the Women Charter in June, he reduced the timeframe.

Hustlers' Fund

He said: “Within three months of the Kenya Kwanza rule, we will put a mechanism to actualize the two-third gender rule and immediately operationalize that mechanism so that women don’t have to wait longer.”

In his five years, he will also have to account for his promise to distribute pads to all schools and public washrooms, ensure women access 50 per cent of the Sh50 billion Hustlers' Fund, tackle sexual and gender-based violence, and support the fight against female genital mutilation.

Well, to remind him of his promises will be the women leaders not only in political leadership but also in civil society.

On Wednesday, during a Journalists for Human Rights forum of media, women legislators and candidates in 2022 elections, and civil society, the women committed to working together regardless of their political affiliations in holding Ruto and Gachagua’s administration accountable.

“We must hold the President to account for his commitments. If he doesn’t (deliver on them, then), he will meet us in 2027,” said Gladys Shollei, the Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.

Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust Executive Director, Daisy Amdany, said women must push for their agenda in a collective voice.

Media

“We are counting on you women in Parliament to pass proper laws on women,” she said.

As National Assembly and Senate plan to constitute their committees, Ms Amdany urged the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association to lobby for women to chair the respective committees.

Committees have the power to summon sitting Cabinet Secretaries to question them over failed promises or projects.

Meanwhile, Sammy Muraya, Project Manager at JHR said the media is an ally in advancing the rights of women and girls in Kenya.

Hence, he said, "women parliamentarians should create a rapport with the media to amplify their voices and showcase their work."