Women's lobby gives Sh5m for Lamu climate change drive

The fight against climate change has received a major boost following the intervention of a women's environmental lobby in Lamu County.

Akina Mama wa Afrika, a Pan-African non-governmental organisation, has joined conservation efforts under the auspices of the Voice for Climate Action.

It has already offered Sh5 million for five years to the Lamu Women Alliance (LWA) to enable them to actively participate in mitigating the effects of climate change.

LWA executive director and founder Raya Famau said women in the area have been facing challenges in their efforts to access climate justice.

New dawn

Ms Famau said the funding is timely, and marks a new dawn in the fight against climate change. She led other women in a procession to educate residents on climate change. She said their efforts are informed by the realisation that Lamu has gradually emerged as a development hub and some of its infrastructural projects result in environmental degradation.

This, she said, is attributed to loopholes that need to be addressed. Ms Famau pledged that through such funding, her organisation will ensure sustainable development is key whenever the conversation on climate justice and climate change arises.

“We’re happy to receive the funding from Akina Mama wa Afrika. It’s a five-year initiative where we will be receiving Sh1 million annually for the five-year period.”

Ms Famau called upon the national and county governments to take active role in disseminating information to the community on the effects of climate change and mitigation measures to be employed.

She appealed to newly elected leaders in the county to lobby for the formulation and implementation of a viable and effective policy on climate change. She also urged the government to take stern action in the regulation of areas prone to climate distortion, to curb the menace.

Partnerships

Voice for Climate Action project officer Josinta Omuyoma noted they have been undertaking radio talk shows in partnership with different experts in fields of climate justice. They have also carried out community training in laws that govern climate in an effort to localise comprehension of the concept.

“We’ve also organised different forums that members of the community attended and shared their firsthand experiences with regard to climate change,” she said.

Suheila Abdul Faraj, a board member and lawyer with Lamu Women Alliance, noted that the catastrophes attributed to climate change in Lamu County were dire. She cited scarcity of water and food due to destruction of water sources and depletion of available food, leading to increased cost of living.

There is also an increased crime rate and hazardous encounters in Lamu as locals are forced to go to extreme lengths in search of food and water.