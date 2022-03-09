Women’s Day: Homa Bay County vows to end gender discrimination

As the world marked the International Women's Day on Tuesday, calls have been made to women in Homa Bay to stand out and be counted in activities that transform the community.

Homa Bay is one of the counties where women face discrimination ranging from land ownership, sexual assault and lack of education.

Cases of wife inheritance and other outdated cultural practices also affect women empowerment.

Stakeholders advocating for human rights used the day to push for agendas that promote women's rights and close the gender gap.

Homa Bay County Gender Director William Otago, said his department and other concerned stakeholders are in the final stages of forming a Sexual and Gender-Based Violence policy that will give guidelines on how to address issues affecting women.

The policy is before the cabinet before it is taken to the County Assembly for final adoption.

He said its goal is to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Homa-Bay County through a multi-sectoral approach.

Speaking at an event organised by Miriu Integrated Banana Cooperative Society at Misambi in Kabondo Kasipul to mark the day, Mr Otago said there are many gender disparities that affect women’s political and economic ambitions.

Health department

“In the document different county and national government offices including the police, office of the woman rep, Ministry of Education, the health department among other stakeholders are required to work together to end the vices affecting women and girls,” he said.

The document shows that Homa Bay County statistics on Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is higher than the national statistics from the National Crime Research Centre.

It also shows that rape cases in Homa Bay are at 38.6 per cent compared to the national average of 12.9 per cent, while assault is 54.5 per cent against a national average of 15.7 per cent.

Defilement

Defilement stands at 30.1 per cent against 7.1 per cent nationally.

The county also seeks to fast rack dissemination and implementation of minimum standards for service delivery across health sectors and enhance GBV case identification, comprehensive care and support for survivors.

“It will ensure the health facilities include GBV services in the service charter, strengthen the referral pathway for GBV in the county between judiciary, prosecutors and the paralegal. It will also mobilize and allocate resources for GBV response and support services at all levels within the county,” Mr Otago said.

He said his office, the gender department at the county government and other non-state actors have begun training communities and health care workers to create awareness on GBV.

He challenged women to fight for their rights, including political freedom to participate in decision making.