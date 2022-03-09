Women’s Day: Homa Bay County vows to end gender discrimination

Members of Oriang’ Pottery Women Group making a jiko at their workshop in  Homa Bay County. County stakeholders advocating for human rights used International Women's Day to push for agendas that promote women's rights.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homa Bay is one of the counties where women face discrimination ranging from land ownership, sexual assault and lack of education.
  • As the world marked International Women's Day yesterday, Homa Bay County Gender Director William Otago, said his department and other stakeholders are in the final stages of forming a SGBV policy.

As the world marked the International Women's Day on Tuesday, calls have been made to women in Homa Bay to stand out and be counted in activities that transform the community.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.