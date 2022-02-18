Women rights group donate to Laikipia fire victims

From right: Echo Network Africa(ENA) Group CEO Dr Jennifer Riria, Laikipia County Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Wanjiru Kurutu and Magdalene Wacheke, during the handing over of the donation at the ENA offices in Nairobi on February 18, 2022. It will benefit more than 50 families.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A women rights organisation has donated basic necessities to more than 50 families in Laikipia County, whose houses were razed down by fire.
  • Move by Echo Network Africa part of its Tuvuke Initiative, which fosters women’s participation in peace processes, especially during the electioneering period.

A women rights organisation has donated basic necessities to more than 50 families in Laikipia County’s Majengo slums and Blue Gum, whose houses were razed down by fire last month and early February.

