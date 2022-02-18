Women rights group donate to Laikipia fire victims

A women rights organisation has donated basic necessities to more than 50 families in Laikipia County’s Majengo slums and Blue Gum, whose houses were razed down by fire last month and early February.

Echo Network Africa (ENA) collected donations including blankets, flour, beans, cooking oil, clothing and cleaning products from well-wishers and various business organisations.

The handing over was done on Friday at the ENA offices in Nairobi and was attended by Laikipia County Maendeleo ya Wanawake, chairperson, Wanjiku Kurutu and Nanyuki Ward administrator Charles Thumbi.

ENA group chief executive officer Dr Jennifer Riria, said the move was part of the organisation’s Tuvuke Initiative, which fosters women’s participation in peace processes, especially during the electioneering period.

“In any conflict, households especially those headed by women suffer the most…women in slums form the basis for peace. It is crucial to stand with them when they are faced with a conflict,” she said.

In Kenya, women make the majority of slum dwellers, leaving them more vulnerable when disaster strikes.

Dr Riria said the donation would enable the affected women feed their children and protect them from more harm.

Peace processes

Under the Tuvuke Initiative, women in the informal settlements are fronted as peace ambassadors to lead in peace processes in their communities before, during and after the elections.

With the initiative, which aligns with the United Nations 1325 Resolution, the women are to sensitise the locals on importance of peaceful co-existence, lead caravans for passing peace messages and monitor sparks of conflicts to which they are to engage with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions.

The 1325 resolution to which Kenya is a signatory emphasises the inclusion of women in prevention and resolution of conflicts.

Meanwhile, Ms Kurutu called on young men and women to keep off politicians who negatively incite voters.

“Tell those who tell you to cause chaos to bring along their children,” she said.

She urged women to take lead in calling for peace whenever there are conflicts in their communities.

In reaffirming her sentiments Mr Thumbi said politicians should stop taking advantage of vulnerable men and women.