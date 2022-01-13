Women rights activists from 30 organisations on Tuesday called for justice for gender and peace activist Elizabeth Ibrahim who was killed over suspected land row.

Women rights activists demand justice for slain Isiolo colleague

They marched in Isiolo town from the Mukuu area through the central business district to the county commissioner's office where they presented a petition seeking to have the matter expedited.

The organisations represented included social justice movements, feminist movements and civil society groups. They decried the surge in gender-based violence against women countrywide and urged the government to step up efforts to stifle it.

Ms Ibrahim was killed in cold blood after attending a burial in the Nomads area within Kambi Garba along the Isiolo-Moyale road on January 3 by a man said to be her neighbour.

Investigations

An Isiolo court last week allowed detectives to continue holding Mr Patrick Nawit, 45, the prime suspect in the killing, until January 20 to allow completion of investigations.

Police reports indicate that the 48-year-old mother of five had an argument with Nawit when he allegedly stabbed her severely, killing her on the spot.

She was murdered within the same area where her husband, Romano Losike, and son, Saica Romano, were killed 11 years ago following clashes between two communities that claimed over 10 lives.

The activists on Tuesday said Ms Ibrahim's killing was a classic example of the price women rights defenders pay while protecting and fighting for the rights of others.

Presidential award

Ms Ibrahim advocated the rights of girls, women and children and championed peace between communities living in Isiolo. In 2007, she was awarded Head of State Commendation by then-President Mwai Kibaki for diligently serving the community.

"While we condemn the killing, we ask the government to expedite the case so that the affected family gets justice," said Ms Grace Lolim of Isiolo Gender Watch.

They called for the speedy review and adoption of the human rights defenders policy to protect women.

"There is need for the government to come up with policies that protect women," Ms Lolim noted.

The activists appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help resolve land disputes, which have claimed many lives and left a number injured.

"We want land issues solved through issuance of title deeds as women are at high risk of being subjected to violence," said Ms Consolata Lomilio, the Isiolo Voice of Women Network chairperson.

Femicide

Ms Jamila Gasheri, of the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct thorough probes into such cases to help the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in ensuring justice for all femicide victims.

"The DPP and the Inspector General of Police to issue updates on progress of all femicide cases in Kenya," she said.

The human rights defenders also want the Head of State to declare femicide a form of women violence.

County Commissioner Omoding assured them that the suspect would be "subjected to the full force of law".

"We will ensure your concerns are addressed and justice is served to the late activist," Mr Omoding said.

On land issues, the administrator said his office was working with that of Governor Mohamed Kuti to come up with a taskforce to look into disputes and prevent related murders.