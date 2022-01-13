Women rights activists demand justice for slain Isiolo colleague

Peaceful protests in Isiolo town on January 11, 2022, against last week's killing of gender and peace activist Elizabeth Ibrahim.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elizabeth Ibrahim was murdered within the same area where her husband and son were killed 11 years ago.
  • Suspected killer Patrick Nawit being held until January 20 to allow completion of investigations.

Women rights activists from 30 organisations on Tuesday called for justice for gender and peace activist Elizabeth Ibrahim who was killed over suspected land row.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.