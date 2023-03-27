Women MPs elect Sankaire as new Kewopa chair

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) has elected new leadership that will steer it in the 13th parliament.

Kajiado Woman Representative Leah Sankaire has been elected the new executive chairperson to replace Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who led the association during the 12th parliament.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi and nominated senator Catherine Mumma will deputise Ms Sankaire, with nominated MP Irene Kisalu and Moiben MP Phyllis Bartoo taking up the secretary and deputy secretary roles respectively.

Caroline Ngelech is the new treasurer, while Crystal Asige was elected to represent people living with disabilities. Umulker Harun is the new youth representative.

Grateful

Ms Sankaire thanked her colleagues for electing her: “I am forever grateful to God, my colleagues at the National Assembly and the Senate for electing me as the next chairperson for Kewopa. The trust bestowed on me today is humbling.

“I hope this win will encourage a young girl in any part of Kenya no matter their background as there is no human who is limited.”

In the Kenyan Women Senators Association leadership, Hamida Kibwana was elected the chairperson, with Tabitha Mutinda becoming her deputy. Beth Syengo, Mariam Omar and Esther Okenyuri were elected as secretary, treasure and organising secretary respectively.

Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a was elected as the chair of the Kewopa Women Caucus. Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami becomes the chair of Caucus 47, which encompasses all the women representatives.

Congratulatory messages continue to stream in for the new office bearers. Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei called on the new leaders to show selfless leadership. “I urge you to remember that leadership is not about a person or position. It is a complex moral relationship between people based on trust, obligation, commitment, emotion and a shared vision of the good.”

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuda wished the team well in steering the association to greater heights as they serve the interests of Kenyan women.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris said she has no doubt that the new leadership will excel and continue to be an inspiration to women across Kenya and beyond.

Formed in 2001

Kewopa is a caucus of women parliamentarians in Kenya established and registered in 2001 under the Registrar of Societies. Its membership is drawn from sitting women parliamentarians from the National Assembly and the Senate.

Members are entrusted with the duty of representing the citizenry in socioeconomic development while playing an oversight role over the Executive. They are also tasked with assisting and fast-tracking the realisation of political development agenda of the nation.

Women, just like men, have equal rights to participate in all aspects, hence Kewopa is committed to ensuring the country’s policy and legislative frameworks address gender disparities and other injustices that undermine sustainable development.



